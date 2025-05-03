Birthday cake destroyed by 'spoiled kid' as one man stops it and now he's to blame

A Reddit drama shared by a user has drawn multiple outraged comments about what constitutes appropriate behavior, or not, at birthday celebrations involving cake, kids and family etiquette.

"I was just at my girlfriend's mom's birthday party," wrote a user on the social media platform.

"We'd ordered an expensive cake for her and split the cost three ways with her sisters."

The man added that his girlfriend's brother, "who never contributes to any of the shared presents, brought his spoiled 2-year-old kid."

While "everyone was singing 'Happy Birthday,' the kid started sticking his hands into the cake and licking them, and picking off the decorations," the man said.

The man said he "looked around in horror," but the brother and his wife "were just smiling at this, like it was the absolute cutest thing ever, and everyone else was totally unfazed and said nothing."

The user said he "bit my tongue and didn't say anything either."

"People were saying, 'Aww, you poor little thing,' and giving him cake."

However, he finally "reached over and moved the cake a few inches out of reach of the kid."

The man said the child "started thrashing around and screaming bloody murder. Everyone glared at me like I was the most evil [person] on earth for doing what I did and rushed to placate the kid."

"People were saying, 'Aww, you poor little thing,'" the man continued, "and giving him cake."

The man said he then told others "calmly and rationally" that "what the kid was doing was incredibly unhygienic, it wasn't his birthday cake and he's old enough to be taught to wait literally one minute until he gets a slice of cake instead of destroying someone else's birthday cake and covering it with his germs."

The man said he's now been told that he "ruined the birthday party." And it's "the entire family's reaction," he added.

"It's making me start to question whether or not I am just a grumpy a--hole," he went on, and asked others for their input.

Some 6,000 people have reacted to the post so far — but not all the insights were in support of the man and his actions.

"They are the ones who decide if they are cool with a toddler's behavior or not."

One person wrote, "You moved the cake and the toddler had a fit. They appeared to be OK with it. Even if this is nasty."

The same person added, "If they are all OK with the toddler doing this, then I would NEVER eat anything from your girlfriend or her family. You don't know what else they think is OK."

Another commenter took a different point of view.

"At a gathering of someone else's family in their own house, they are the ones who decide if they are cool with a toddler's behavior or not," wrote this person.

"You're not [wrong] for moving the cake - tons of people would have moved that cake on instinct," the same individual said.

"I would not even fault someone for saying, 'Oh, sorry, I reacted quickly by moving the cake because I didn't know if you were worried about little Ebenezer getting messy' — and then pointedly looking at the mess."

But, "you're a bit of an a--hole for explaining to them about germs. Read the room," the person continued.

"Obviously they think it's cute and don't care that it's gross (which it is)."

Yet another commenter provided more nuance.

"Worth remembering that the child is only 2 years old - behavior like sticking their hands in things and throwing tantrums is developmentally normal for that age."

"Moving the cake was absolutely in everyone's best interest."

The person added, "Of course, no child should be allowed to touch other people's food and moving the cake was absolutely in everyone’s best interest."

However, wrote this same individual, "while there are issues with your partner's family, a child should not be the object of your rightful frustration with her family."

Said another person, "Is this a family that you want to marry into and raise children around?"

A clinical psychologist previously recommended "transparent and honest" conversations about family conflicts — noting that this is the best path toward a clear resolution.