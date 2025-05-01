Gwyneth Paltrow ditches 'caveman diet': What to know about the Paleo diet

Gwyneth Paltrow recently shared on her podcast that she's strayed from her strict Paleo diet after following it for years.

"I'm a little sick of it, if I'm honest, and [I'm] getting back into eating some sourdough bread and some cheese. There, I said it," the 52-year-old actress admitted.

The diet, also known as the caveman or Stone-Age diet, is based on foods that humans ate during the Paleolithic era, according to Cleveland Clinic.

It consists mainly of fresh fruits and vegetables, lean meats, nuts and seeds. It avoids grains, legumes, dairy products and refined sugar, registered dietitians told Fox News Digital.

Paltrow said she felt much better after she began her nutritional journey, which included eliminating highly processed foods from her diet.

Although she doesn't follow the Paleo diet as strictly as she used to, Paltrow said she considers it "a good sort of template."

Registered dietitians told Fox News Digital the Paleo diet plan has pros and cons.

One of the positives is that it involves high fruit and vegetable consumption, according to Caroline Susie, a registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

"Right off the bat, you are consuming a diet that is high in fruits and vegetables and lean protein," she said.

She also said there is an association between a diet rich in fruits and vegetables and reduced inflammation in some individuals.

Other Paleo benefits may include weight loss, decreased blood pressure and lower cholesterol (if lean meats are chosen), according to Cleveland Clinic's website.

"I think grains, legumes and dairy absolutely deserve a spot in your diet."

There are, however, some downsides to the diet, Susie said.

"Any time an entire food group is eliminated, my red flags go up," she told Fox News Digital. "I think grains, legumes and dairy absolutely deserve a spot in your diet."

There is research "that supports the consumption of grains, legumes and dairy, so I think it's important for people to know not to fear those foods," she said.

They're "associated with longevity, with prevention of chronic conditions and better management of chronic conditions," Susie said.

Eliminating those items from a diet may lead to nutritional deficiencies, particularly calcium, vitamin D or fiber, she said.

Stephanie Di Figlia-Peck, a registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN) in New York, told Fox News Digital the diet may send the wrong message.

"Overly restrictive diets create fear, confusion and a narrow perspective on what is healthy," she said.

Deborah Salvatore, a registered dietitian and director of graduate nutrition programs at Long Island University, echoed those concerns.

"These trends often play into harmful diet culture – something that has only been amplified in today's social media age," Salvatore told Fox News Digital. "I strongly oppose the elimination of entire food groups, as doing so can lead to nutritional deficiencies."

Salvatore cautioned that nutrition is "not one size fits all," so it's "critical for individuals to consult with an RDN" to determine the dietary plan that is appropriate for them.

"Each person has specific needs and certain health conditions may require dietary modifications or supplementation," Salvatore said.

"For a generally healthy individual, though, all necessary nutrients should be achievable through a well-balanced diet."