It's pickle mania at a New York deli thanks to its newest "dill-icous" bun, which is a large, sliced pickle that takes the place of sandwich bread.

Seven Brothers Gourmet in Oceanside on Long Island first created this crunchy concoction in January, but it really took off in May after a social media user reviewed the pickle-encased sandwich.

"Two of our employees — me being one of them and Gianna [Cilluffo] — were working one day and typically we eat regular pickles almost every day, but one day in January we decided we wanted to try it with honey turkey and then we made it into a sandwich," Stephanie Kemp, social media manager for Seven Brothers Gourmet, told Fox News Digital.

The creation of the now-viral sandwich was simple.

"There was no real purpose other than that we both really love pickles," Kemp said.

Kemp noticed that customers were a bit "apprehensive" when the pickle sandwich debuted.

Yet that apprehension quickly turned to excitement after the sister of one of the deli cashiers, Gabby Palmigiano, reviewed the sandwich on TikTok and her video quickly garnered more than 4 million views.

Now, several pickle-sandwich lovers have taken to social media to express their love of the handheld meal.

The sandwich appears to be filled with whatever meats and cheeses customers would like, from chicken cutlets and mozzarella to turkey and bacon with provolone.

While the inside might be very much like a usual deli favorite, it's the crunchy, briny bun that really sets it apart.

Seven Brothers Gourmet scoops out the inside of the pickle to create enough space to add the favorite condiments and any additional toppings such as lettuce or peppers.

Since the sandwich has blown up online, the deli has had to make a few adjustments to keep up with all the viral attention.

"Business has changed drastically in regard to the amount of foot traffic we’re seeing throughout the day now," Kemp told Fox News Digital.

"Our busiest time of year is Christmas, so that’s what every day feels like now," she added.

In order to keep up with the deli's regular customers, Seven Brother Gourmet has created two lines — one for pickle sandwich lovers and the other for regulars who have different orders to place.

And the best part of the "pickle bun" is that nothing goes to waste.

Employees will scoop out the inside of the pickle "bun," including the seeds, into a separate bowl.

Kemp said that instead of throwing out the pickle leftovers, the deli began making pickle fries.

The excitement behind the pickle sandwich appears to continue to grow as more social media users come from all over to give the sandwich a taste test.

Kemp and the team at Seven Brothers Gourmet have loved the feedback they've received from fans of the sandwich, especially those who may be a little intimidated by the briny bite.

"[The most] memorable feedback is honestly the shock on the customers' faces when they’re a little apprehensive at first — but then they try it and love it," Kemp said.