7 weird winter fruits that are really good for you

If you're trying to keep on a healthy path in this first full week of the New Year, you're likely adding more fruit to your diet.

For most of us, go-to fruit selections are apples, bananas, grapes, maybe assorted berries — but there are many other fruits that you may not know about and are worth considering.

Three registered dietitians shared their tips on how to expand your fruit intake — and why you might give these healthy picks a try.

PEACHES VS. PLUMS: IS ONE 'BETTER' FOR YOU? EXPERTS REVEAL THE TRUTH OF THESE 'STONE FRUITS'

These seven fruits contain a surprising amount of vitamins and minerals and are generally available in the winter in most parts of the country, with some variation depending on location.

1. Guava

A tropical fruit with a green or yellowish-green exterior, the guava can have flesh ranging from white to vibrant pink or red, depending on the variety, Sarah Heckler, MS, RD with Anne Till Nutrition Group in Raleigh, North Carolina, told Fox News Digital.

"The fruit is generally round or pear-shaped and has a sweet aroma," she said.

IS A CRACKED EGG EVER SAFE TO EAT? WHAT YOU MUST KNOW

"Guavas can be eaten when they are ripe and soft, and the flavor varies from sweet to mildly tart."

Guavas boast nutritional perks as they are rich in vitamin C, fiber, antioxidants, vitamins A and E and potassium, which Heckler said is important for health and fluid balance.

Allow guavas to be left at room temperature until they reach the desired ripeness.

"Once ripe, store guavas in the refrigerator to extend their shelf life," Heckler said.

FAMILY SAVES $1,800 A YEAR ON HOMEGROWN FRUITS AND VEGETABLES: 'EAT LIKE OXYGEN'

Guavas can be sliced and eaten fresh, she said. They're also often juiced and used in beverages, smoothies or cocktails.

Sliced guava can be added to fruit salads, green salads or yogurt for a burst of flavor.

2. Kiwi

Also known as kiwifruit, a kiwi is a small, brown, fuzzy fruit with vibrant green flesh, Heckler said.

"The interior contains tiny, edible black seeds distributed throughout the flesh and the taste is a unique combination of sweetness and tanginess, making it a refreshing and flavorful fruit."

This small fruit packs a lot of punch as it's exceptionally high in vitamin C, promoting immune system health, Heckler said.

"It also contains other nutrients such as dietary fiber, vitamin K, E and potassium," Heckler told Fox News Digital. "Vitamin K supports blood clotting and bone health, and vitamin E is an antioxidant."

At home, kiwis can be ripened at room temperature.

"Once ripe, store kiwi in the refrigerator to prolong its shelf life," she added.

THESE FISH ARE THE BEST AND WORST FOR YOUR HEALTH, SAY EXPERTS

"This helps slow down the ripening process."

The versatile fruit can be used in smoothies to boost both flavor and nutritional benefits, Heckler also said.

Kiwi is available year-round in the U.S. due to imports from various regions, Heckler said.

3. Kumquat

This small, oval-shaped citrus fruit is unlike other citrus fruits, as the kumquat's peel is sweet and edible, while the flesh inside is tart, Heckler noted.

Among the nutritional benefits of the exotic fruit, they're high in vitamin C, fiber and essential oils, she said.

At home, store kumquats at room temperature or in the refrigerator for a short period to maintain their freshness.

This fruit selection can be an on-the-go snack.

"Consume the entire fruit, including the peel, for a sweet and tangy flavor," Heckler said.

Kumquats are also versatile for do-it-yourself cooks as you can use them to make delicious marmalades or sauces.

4. Persimmon

Persimmon is a sweet-tasting fruit with a unique texture and appearance. The delicious fruit is high in vitamins A and C, as well as dietary fiber, Heckler said.

5 WAYS TO SNEAK CDC'S HEALTHIEST VEGETABLE INTO YOUR DIET

"Vitamins A and C contribute to skin health and boost the immune system," she said.

Keep persimmons at room temperature until they ripen, then store them in the refrigerator to prolong freshness. The exotic fruit can be a tasty addition to your cooking or entertaining routine.

"Enjoy raw or add to salads and desserts," Heckler suggested.

Another idea is to boost taste and nutritional benefits by adding persimmon to foods like yogurt.

5. Pomegranate

Often touted as a superfood, the pomegranate is a good source of vitamin C, fiber and folate, Jessica Cording told Fox News Digital. Cording is a dietitian, health coach and author who practices in New York and New Jersey.

7 SMART, SENSIBLE TIPS FOR ENJOYING THE HEALTHIEST PIZZA EVER

The fruits are also "rich in compounds with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties," Cording said.

Pomegranates have arils – tiny seed casings that fill the inside of the fruit, which she said can be added to salads; mixed into yogurt, oatmeal or cold cereal; or used as a garnish for beverages.

"You can also eat the arils with a spoon right out of the fruit," Cording said.

Store the pomegranates in a cool, dry and well-ventilated place.

While pomegranates are typically harvested in the fall, they can be found in stores throughout the winter, Heckler said.

6. Pomelo

Also known as Chinese grapefruit, this unusual fruit may be a new one to seek out at your grocery store.

This citrus selection is high in vitamin C, New Jersey-based Julie Lopez, a registered dietitian and owner of Virtual Teaching Kitchen, told Fox News Digital.

When picking a pomelo, take the time to examine it carefully, she said.

"A pomelo should be heavy for its size without any soft spots or bruises," Lopez said.

"Give the rind a sniff; when ripe, the fruit should have a subtle, sweet fragrance."

Refrigerate ripe pomelos for up to a week, she said.

IS A SALAD ALWAYS A BETTER CHOICE THAN A SANDWICH? THINK TWICE ABOUT THAT

The fruit can be used in the same way you would a grapefruit, as it can be juiced for a refreshing beverage and also added to salads and desserts.

7. Star fruit

The sweet pick, also known as carambola, is a tropical fruit with a unique shape — aptly named because it has five points like a star.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

It has a mildly sweet, tangy flavor, Heckler said.

It's a good source of vitamin C, fiber and antioxidants.

When shopping for this fruit, select one with a firm flesh.

To enjoy, slice and eat fresh or use as a garnish in dishes.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

"Use sliced star fruit as a decorative and flavorful garnish for both sweet and savory dishes," Heckler said.

Keep star fruit at room temperature until ripe, then store it in the refrigerator for optimal freshness, she suggested.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She noted that star fruit may be available year-round in some southern states but may not be as common in colder regions.