Peaches vs. plums: Is one 'better' for you? Experts reveal the truth of these 'stone fruits'

Peaches and plums are both known as "stone fruits" – and both are members of the Prunus genus.

A stone fruit is a fruit that has a large pit, or "stone" in its center, according to the website Foodwise. This hard pit is not the fruit's seed, but rather protects the seed.

While peaches and plums come from the same family, they are not the same – and they do have their nutritional differences.

But is one "better" for you than the other? Fox News Digital spoke to experts to find out.

"Peaches and plums are both rich in vitamins, but peaches provide a slightly higher amount of vitamin C, which supports immune health and skin repair," Kelly Springer RD, MS, told Fox News Digital via email.

The New York-based Springer is founder of Kelly's Choice, LLC, a dietitian company.

Plums, on the other hand, "stand out for their higher fiber content, promoting digestion and gut health."

Peaches, meanwhile, "tend to have a higher water content" than their purple cousins.

Plums, however, naturally contain sorbitol, "a sugar alcohol that aids in relieving constipation," she said.

"This is why prunes, which are dehydrated plums, are recommended for constipation relief," she added.

Benjamin L. Smith, PHC, creator of "The Ultimate Health Model," told Fox News Digital in a phone interview that eating locally grown is also an important consideration.

"You want to eat local and organic," he said.

Eating food that is grown locally is "more beneficial to the mitochondria," he added.

Both peaches and plums, due to their sugar content, are "good in limited quantities," he said.

"Any fruit — just limit the amount," he said, especially if a person has a chronic condition such as diabetes. "Just try to limit the amount of sugar."

"Both fruits are nutritious in their own ways," Dr. Chris Mohr of Louisville, Kentucky, told Fox News Digital. Mohr is fitness and nutrition adviser at Fortune Recommends Health.

Peaches have more vitamin A than plums – meaning they are better for vision and immune health – but plums contain "anthocyanins," Mohr said, "which help reduce inflammation."

"Choosing between peaches and plums really comes down to your personal preferences," he said.

"Both are also comparable in fiber content, which can support digestive health and help with weight management — but really, any fruit is amazing, so enjoy them all."

Springer offered a similar sentiment.

She said she tells her clients to eat "a rainbow of fruits" – and that both peaches and plums have their pluses.

"In the case of peaches and plums, orange and yellow fruits like peaches are packed with carotenoids for immune support — while purple fruits like plums contain anthocyanins that protect against oxidative stress and inflammation," she said.