Pope Francis cancels participation in Corpus Christi mass due to continued knee pain, health concerns

Pope Francis canceled his planned appearance at the Solemnity of Corpus Christi celebration in Rome, where he has traditionally presided over mass.

The pontiff continues to suffer from a variety of health problems, most notably his injured knee. The pope informed the public that he will not be celebrating the Eucharist for the holiday this year – the third consecutive celebration he will be forced to miss.

Previously, the public event was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

"Due to the limitations imposed on the Pope by his knee pain and because of the specific liturgical needs of the celebration, the Holy Mass and Procession with the Eucharistic Blessing will not be celebrated on the Solemnity of Corpus Christi," the Vatican wrote in a Monday statement to the public.

Last July, the pope underwent surgery on his colon and was hospitalized for almost two weeks. Since the operation, the pontiff has regularly complained of knee pain and other side effects that make mobility and physical exertion difficult.

The pontiff began being escorted via wheelchair to his appearances last month – the first time he's needed such support since his surgery in 2021. Pope Francis has previously opted to sit when possible instead of standing for prolonged periods of time.

Francis was just recently forced to also postpone his apostolic visit to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, citing advice from his doctor.

The visit was scheduled for early July and was meant to be a short tour of the DRC and the South Sudan. A new date will be decided in the future.

