Pope compares Russian invasion of Ukraine to Cain and Abel

Pope Francis compared the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the Biblical parable of a murderous brother.

In a Wednesday message, the pontiff compared Russia and Ukraine to the Biblical siblings Cain and Abel. In the Genesis story, Cain kills his brother Abel out of jealousy after the latter's sacrifice to God is deemed superior. The pope sent the message to an interreligious pilgrimage group organized by the Elijah Interfaith Institute, according to Vatican's news office.

"All this troubles our consciences and obliges us not to keep silent, not to remain indifferent before the violence of Cain and the cry of Abel, but instead to speak out forcefully in order to demand, in the name of God, the end of these abominable actions," the pope said in his message.

"I thank you for the initiative of this moment of prayer and fraternity between followers of the different religions, which contributes to strengthening the sense of responsibility of believers before a war that contradicts all those efforts made in past decades to build a world with fewer weapons and greater peace," the pope said.

On the same day at his weekly general audience, Pope Francis compared violent intervention and domination to the Fyodor Dostoevsky short story, "The Grand Inquisitor." In the story, a Catholic cardinal apprehends and interrogates Jesus Christ because of disruptions to the church's worldly order.

"Here is the deception that is repeated throughout history," Pope Francis said, "the temptation of a false peace, based on power, which then leads to hatred and betrayal of God."

Pope Francis gave a brief condolence earlier this month for veteran Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski , who was killed this month while reporting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine .

The pope greeted journalists individually during the flight. During his series of quick conversations, he was given a picture of Zakrzewski along with a letter from the late journalist's family.

"Lui è la su," the pope said upon receiving the gift. In English, "He is up there."