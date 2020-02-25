Ohio church pays off lunch debt for students at 11 school districts

An Ohio church planned to help two local schools pay off their lunch debt as part of a "generous giving" campaign.

But when the congregation at Salem Church of God in Clayton, located northwest of Dayton in the Miami Valley, started giving, they realized they gave "above and beyond" and were able to help more schools.

'IMPACT AGENCY' TACKLES YOUTH ISSUES AFFECTING AFRICAN-AMERICAN MALES BY BUILDING TOMORROW'S LEADERS

"Because of your generosity, and because of the abundance and grace of our God, not only did we hit that goal, but exceeded it, and to date, over $40,000 have come in," Lead Pastor Steve Southards joyfully shared Sunday morning with the church that has 1,200 members.

"We want to find the bad news in people's lives and declare good news," Next Steps Pastor Bob Hawker told Fox News. "The bad news was your kid doesn't eat today, and the good news is, Jesus says 'It's more blessed to give than to receive,' and because of that, we're canceling your lunch debt today."

JUSTIN BIEBER LEADS WORSHIP AT KANYE WEST’S SUNDAY SERVICE

Hawker called as many schools in the area as he could, many telling him they didn't have lunch debt. For those that did, he had fun telling them they were able to pay off the debt.

The pastor came up with the idea but they weren't sure if they would be able to raise the initial amount of over $14,000 for two neighboring schools, in Brookville and Northmont.

In total, the church was able to pay off lunch debts for the school districts of Arcanum, Brookville, Eaton, Franklin Monroe, Kettering, Milton-Union, New Lebanon, Northmont, Tri-County North, Troy and Vandalia Butler.

The church is setting up an "angel fund" at Northmont with the remaining money to prevent student lunch debt in the future.

Salem Church of God is inviting school officials and anyone affected by the student lunch debt to come to their church on Sunday for a celebration service.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE STORIES ON FAITH

"God is the one who moved in our hearts for this deal," the pastor explained, lamenting that local reports edited out his credit to the divine. "God is the one who opened doors that no man could ever kick down or kick open ... and it's amazing what can happen when we're sensitive to the spirit of God."