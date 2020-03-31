Pro-life ministry reports nearly $150G in material, financial assistance within months of launching

A new pro-life ministry has helped provide nearly $150,000 in financial and material relief for pregnant and new mothers since launching in October, the head of the group told Fox News.

Created by a former Planned Parenthood director, Loveline seeks to provide immediate assistance to mothers who face crisis pregnancies. The group confirmed on Tuesday that it helped raise more than $52,000 in financial assistance, which includes rent, utilities, health care premiums, transportation, groceries and income replacement for women on maternity leave without pay.

Part of the group's activities includes direct material relief through online registries and galvanizing the pro-life community. The group provides material goods such as diapers, wipes, formula, clothing and household needs. Within about six months of launching, Loveline reached $90,000 in material relief -- a marked increase from January when the group reported $22,000 in household and material goods.

Loveline serves as a ministry of Pro-Love Ministries, the pro-life organization started by former Planned Parenthood director Abby Johnson. Johnson's other organization -- And Then There Were None -- focuses on providing support for ex-abortion clinic workers.

CORONAVIRUS FUELS ABORTION DEBATE AS STATES RESTRICT ACCESS TO PROCEDURE

The group regularly makes public appeals for donations online. According to Johnson, Loveline is able to collect donations through Facebook without charging a fee.

Overall, Loveline says it has helped 109 clients and impacted 182 children, with a spike in cases occurring with the coronavirus pandemic. "We’ve had double the clients," Whitehead told Fox News when asked about the pandemic's impact.

Her clients have included a 12-year-old girl who said she was raped on her way home from school. On Friday, Whitehead told Fox News: "She is the oldest of [six] children and her mother reached out to see if we could assist with baby items and rent during this COVID-19 scare. Her baby was born two weeks ago at 26 weeks. We put out a registry of items she chose and the ProLife [sic] public filled the registry in about 40 minutes." According to Whitehead, her registries tend to fill within an hour.

Whitehead added that the aid was being sent to an advocate who would unpack, sort and deliver the supplies to the family. "We also paid their rent and sent a gas card so they can get to the NICU [Neonatal Intensive Care Unit] every day without worry," Whitehead added.

AS MARCH FOR LIFE KICKS OFF, PRO-LIFE WOMEN ARE FIGHTING TO REDEFINE 'FEMALE EMPOWERMENT'

News of Loveline's contributions came during a tense standoff in which pro-choice groups challenged public officials' restrictions on elective abortions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pro-choice organizations have argued that these restrictions create barriers to critical and time-sensitive medical services for women in need. They also defend the procedure as a way for women to exercise autonomy over their own bodies.

The pro-life movement generally faces criticism for allegedly banning abortions without offering assistance for women facing crisis pregnancies. Johnson has sought to change that perception through services like Loveline.

CLICK HERE TO GET COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Whitehead has previously told Fox News that after experiencing the regret of her own abortion, she wanted to help women find resources and assistance in difficult circumstances.

Loveline's other clients included a mother who got pregnant during her last semester of law school while facing domestic abuse.