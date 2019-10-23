Expand / Collapse search
Dallas tornado aftermath: ‘Cross of Jesus still stands’ after roof torn off building, giving hope to community

By Caleb Parke | Fox News
A Dallas church had its roof torn off and much of the building was destroyed after a tornado ripped through the area Sunday, but the cross stood -- a symbol of hope for the community amidst loss.

Shea Sumlin, the lead pastor of Northway Church in Northwest Dallas, posted a photo of the miraculous cross still upright and the image quickly went viral.

"For me and for our church, it's a symbolic source of encouragement," Sumlin told Fox News. "Christ and His cross is what still stands for us."

While Northway Church had its roof torn off and much of the building was destroyed after Sunday's F-3 tornado, a wooden cross stood, seen as a symbol of hope for the community.

The pastor said the cross was made by a member when they launched the campus 10 years ago.

"Here an F-3 tornado ripped off our roof...yet here's this wooden cross, that I have no idea how it didn't get picked up," he said. "Even though our building is broken, our body is as whole and alive as we've ever been because of the hope of Jesus Christ."

The Northway pastor says it's a reminder of Matthew 16 in the Bible, when Jesus tells Peter and other disciples that His church will be built on a rock that not even hell can destroy it.

People pray outside Northway Church in Dallas, Texas after a tornado ripped through the community.

"It's a beautiful reminder that Christ is still present in the midst of this suffering and chaos," Sumlin added.

Wednesday night the church is hosting a community meal for the entire area of Northwest Dallas with thousands of free meals donated by food vendors.

Then, Thursday night, they will be hosting a prayer service at another church, the first time they've been together since Sunday's tornado tore through the community.

And on Sunday another church, Watermark Community Church, has offered their building so Northway can host a 5 p.m. service.

"Our focus as a church -- we've got good insurance, our church building will be rebuilt -- that's allowed our entire effort to be on rebuilding the community, both on members and people who have no connection to us....Just help clean up the community," Sumlin said. "Serve everybody that got damaged."

Caleb Parke is an associate editor for FoxNews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @calebparke