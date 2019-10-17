Paula White on how she became Trump's spiritual adviser and why he'll carry evangelical vote in 2020

President Trump's spiritual adviser, Paula White-Cain, told Fox News Thursday that she's sharing "never-told stories" as his personal pastor in a new book.

The author of "Something Greater: Finding Triumph Over Tragedy" is confident, with a recent Fox News poll showing Trump with 81 percent of support from evangelicals, that he will carry the vote in 2020.

"We look at these baseless claims. First, it was the Russian hoax, now it's the Ukranian inquiry of impeachment...and it's not only against the president...but it's against the vote of the American people in 2016," White-Cain said on "Fox & Friends."

The president of Paula White Ministries said many Christian voters wondered if Trump would keep his campaign promises, to which she responded that he has.

White-Cain said Trump has been staunchly pro-life and pro-Israel, strong on religious liberty and preventing human trafficking. She also said that the average American now [has] $1,400 more in their pocket.

"I could go on and on," she said.

She promised "a lot of voter registration, organization, and activation."

On Trump's tweets and, sometimes vulgar speech, White-Cain said many people disapprove of it, but many voters love the authenticity.

"Number one, he's a New Yorker, a strong businessman," she said. "I know him personally, so I know behind what would be seen as the persona and understand the man. I get to see him with his family, with his wife, with his grandchildren, his children. He's a strong man, no doubt about that, but I also see the compassion, the humanity, the care, the strength in maybe a different way than many other people see it."

White-Cain said she starts her book, "Something Greater," by explaining how, after 18 years of knowing Trump, she was connected to him and shares "never-told stories" of pastoring the former New York City real estate mogul.

"He's watching Christian television and calls me out of the blue," she said. "I'm joking and I'm like if I'm on 'The Apprentice' he'd be like you're fired."

Instead, however, Trump's first words were positive, telling her she had the "it factor," which she said was like an "anointing."

White-Cain told "Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt she decided to share her "extreme, vulnerable pain" in the book -- including her father's suicide, sexual and physical abuse, an unwanted divorce, and more -- to help others find their purpose as she did.

"This was not the script that I would've written out...I don't say I like the broken parts...but how can I show you what God can do in your life," she said. "Looking back now I can see...that it prepared me for such a time as this."

The wife of Jonathan Cain, who is on tour with the band Journey right now, further explained, "It prepared me to stand in a position and understand what's really happening, from both a spiritual perspective and in a natural way, like how the system fights you when you stand for righteousness, how unfair our 'supposedly' fair democracy can be."