World will conquer coronavirus, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints leader says

Humanity will conquer the coronavirus epidemic, a high-ranking member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Sunday.

“Even as we speak, we are waging an ‘all hands on deck’ war with COVID-19, a solemn reminder that a virus 1,000 times smaller than a grain of sand can bring entire populations and global economies to their knees,” Jeffrey R. Holland said at the church’s signature gathering, which made adjustments to preserve social distancing.

“When we have conquered it — and we will — may we be equally committed to freeing the world from the virus of hunger and freeing neighborhoods and nations from the virus of poverty,” he added.

Speeches at the conference had no in-person audiences and were livestreamed to millions around the world.

The church has temporarily closed 168 temples around the world to help prevent the spread of the virus.

On Saturday, President Trump issued a disaster declaration for Utah and ordered federal assistance for the state, tribal and local recovery efforts because of the coronavirus.

The declaration made federal funding available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and some private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures.

Utah had over 1,400 confirmed cases and eight deaths because of the virus, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally on Sunday afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.