Cardinal Dolan shares message of faith during coronavirus outbreak: 'One nation under God'

Archbishop of New York Timothy Cardinal Dolan said Wednesday that, amid the fear and uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, now more than ever is the time to keep the faith.

The Catholic leader streamed from St. Patrick's Cathedral Sunday morning to hundreds of thousands, sharing the message from the words of Jesus, "Be not afraid," as religious services continue to go online to help stop the spread of the virus.

"We're never alone," Dolan told "Fox & Friends" Wednesday morning. "We're never alone when we pray. We're always with God. We're always with the angels and saints of heaven. We're always with one another, what we call the communion of saints..."

He added, "And that's important to remember because a lot of people feel isolated, kind of scared that they're by themselves...just to know that God is with us... Emmanuel, God with us, is an important name of God to remember in these troubled days."

Dolan said the faithful should honestly pray, "Lord, I'm scared. I'm having a tough time...one thing I don't have to worry about is the fact that you're here with me...that everything works together for the good of those who believe."

Addressing Lent and Easter, the holiest time on the Christian calendar, Dolan said much of what is focused on during the time is a "built-in Lent here," sacrificing material goods to draw closer to God.

"We don't know when it's going to be over...so there seems to be an increased amount of apprehension," but he shared with the morning show audience two words from Jesus to focus on: "Don't worry" and "do not be afraid."

Dolan puts out a daily message, with a daily mass at 7 a.m., that is being viewed by hundreds of thousands of people. He encouraged his people to use their time at home to focus on prayer, charity, reading the Bible and gathering their family together.

"I'm eager for the day that we can" open, Dolan concluded. "We're in this together. I love the phrase 'One Nation under God.'"