Chick-fil-A drive-thru worker who went viral shares why he's so positive to every person

A beloved Chick-fil-A employee said one interaction with a troubled customer changed the way he treats everyone.

Jeremiah Murrill, a drive-thru worker at a Chick-fil-A in Wilmington, N.C., known for his super-friendly service that puts smiles on faces, recalls one day when he talked a woman in line out of ending her own life.

"This never happened to me before, and I had no idea, like, how to respond, but I stayed calm and I was like, 'You know what, let me just talk to her and make sure this doesn't happen,'" he told Good Morning America. "Little moments like a smile can really change your day."

Murrill's motto, inspired by Superman and Batman, is "Always do the right thing, no matter what," he said. "I always say I'm a superhero, just with an invisible cape."

The loyal customers, including Toya Liles, certainly agree.

"The world needs more people like Jeremiah," Liles told Fox News. "His positive attitude and his exhilarating spirit can brighten anyone’s day."

Murrill – one of five siblings employed by the Wilmington location – told WWAY he hopes to one day own a franchise and plans to continue serving the community.

“I’m so humbled by the attention this video is receiving,” Murrill said in a statement shared by Chick-fil-A with Fox News. “I just want to help people in any way I can, so seeing someone’s day transformed by a little kindness is amazing. I love that Chick-fil-A affords me the opportunity to make a positive impact on peoples’ lives.”

