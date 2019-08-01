Atheists complain about back-to-school prayer event at Alabama high school

It was supposed to be a small, back-to-school event at the high school gym.

“Please join us in praying for God’s protective hand to be over our schools, facilities, and students,” a Facebook post said promoting the event at Fyffe High School in Alabama.

ATHEISTS CRY FOUL AFTER 18 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYERS GET BAPTIZED ON THE FIELD

But the Freedom From Religion Foundation said it’s a clear violation of church and state and has asked the superintendent of DeKalb County to investigate the event, which is scheduled for Sunday.

“DeKalb County Schools must make certain that its teachers and administrators are not unlawfully and inappropriately indoctrinating students in religious matters,” the letter said, adding that it was ostracizing non-believers.

“School sponsorship of a religious massage is impermissible ‘because it sends the ancillary message to… non-adherents that they are outsiders, not full members of the political community,’” the letter said.

FREEDOM OF RELIGION OR FREEDOM FROM GOVERNMENT?

Officials at the school would not comment on the matter. But on Facebook, the responses seem to support the school.

“We wont be bullied by frivolous lawsuits,” one post said. “School did nothing wrong.”

Another person said: “We have done this for a few years now, it is a good way to start the new year off.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FFRF also complained in May that coaches in Chatom, Ala. were doing "illegal" activities when they oversaw 18 football players get baptized near the field.