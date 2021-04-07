Andy Ngô speech canceled by Christian conference Qideas

The Christian conference Qideas has disinvited journalist Andy Ngô amid concerns a rapper relayed to the organization's president.

"I was looking forward to speaking to the conference about the threat to liberal democracy and free expression from far-left extremists who seek to normalize political violence," Ngô told Fox News in a statement Tuesday.

"I'm not Christian, but I admire Christianity's theological pillars of grace and forgiveness," he said. "That is something that is prohibited in Antifa's worldview. Unfortunately, the organizers ultimately decided that their attendees should not hear my message."

On Monday, Religion News Service reported that Ngô was originally listed as a speaker for a Qideas event in Nashville on April 22 and 23.

Ngô said he received a terse email disinviting him. He told Fox News that he didn't receive additional clarification on the reason for the move.

Qideas did not respond to Fox News' request for comment, and it's unclear why exactly Ngô's speech was canceled.

However, rapper Jason "Propaganda" Petty, who is fiercely critical of Ngô, has said he spoke with Qideas President Gabe Lyons about the speech. In a series of tweets Monday, Petty derided Ngô as "trash" and tweeted that RNS had misquoted him to say that Lyons and other organizers hadn't done their homework on Ngô.

"Sorry for the confusion. What I was trying to say is That Gabe is a professional and that I do NOT assume that were [sic] irresponsible," Petty tweeted. "But still i felt in [sic] necessary to chime in. Again, Moral of the story ... Andy is trash..."

In a tweeted statement, Petty said: "I love Q and Axiom. I see them as really of the last reasonable voices in evangelicalism. i [sic] would hate to see them hoodwinked by this guy who for all intents and purposes is a con- artist [sic]. A healthy culture needs to hear a varity [sic] of ideas, however this dude is, in my opinion trolling the right wing of our country then hitting them in their wallets. Their [sic] are plenty of strong reputable conservative voices that would be a way better choice. So I'm glad they did the right thing."

Ngo also pointed out that Petty has worked with journalist Robert Evans, who defended the burning of the Portland Police Association last year.

The two appeared together on a podcast miniseries, and in 2019, Petty tweeted "nothin but respect for my President Robert Evans."

Ngô is well known for his extensive reporting of the violent anarchists known as Antifa. He has come under heavy criticism and purportedly has faced threats to his physical safety because of his work.

In March, Mumford and Sons' guitarist Winston Marshall faced backlash for tweeting praise for Ngô's book "Unmasked: Inside Antifa's Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy."

Marshall later apologized and announced he would take time away from the band "to examine my blindspots."