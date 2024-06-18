The 9 husbands of Zsa Zsa Gabor, glamorous actress and socialite

Zsa Zsa Gabor, born Sári Gábor, was a well-known actress whose life was watched closely by the masses.

While she was recognized for her many movie roles, especially her earlier projects like "Moulin Rouge" (1952), "Lili" (1953) and "Queen of Outer Space" (1958), her personal life was quite a spectacle, particularly her many marriages and divorces.

In her life, Gabor was married nine times. Take a look back at all of her husbands through the years.

Gabor's first marriage was before she came to the United States.

She married Burhan Belge, a Turkish diplomat, in 1935. She still went by the name Sári during her marriage to Belge.

The pair were married until 1941 when she moved to the U.S. and left him behind.

Right before her marriage to Belge, she was crowned Miss Hungary in 1936, according to the BBC, but she was disqualified for lying about her age in order to enter the pageant.

Gabor's second marriage was in 1942 when she married Conrad Hilton, a businessman and founder of Hilton Hotels.

Gabor and Hilton were married from 1942 to 1947.

Gabor's only child, Francesca Hilton, was born out of this marriage. She arrived in March 1947 and died in January 2015 when she was 67 years old.

In Gabor's 1991 memoir, "One Lifetime Is Not Enough," she claimed that her pregnancy was a result of Hilton raping her.

George Sanders, an actor, and Gabor got married shortly after her marriage to Hilton ended.

Sanders and Gabor tied the knot in 1949, and they were divorced in 1954.

He later married Gabor's older sister, Magda. Allegedly, Gabor encouraged the pair's marriage.

"Magda is rich. She is terribly lonely, and so are you," Gabor reportedly told Sanders, according to the book "Finding Zsa Zsa: The Gabors Behind the Legend" written by Sam Staggs. "You need each other, you can help each other."

The marriage only lasted six weeks, according to Vanity Fair.

Gabor then married investment banker and lawyer Herbert L. Hutner in 1962. They were married until 1966.

Hutner chaired the President's Advisory Committee on the Arts during the Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush administrations, according to the Los Angeles Times. After his marriage to Gabor, they moved to Los Angeles, where he focused more on investment banking.

Following his marriage to Gabor, Hutner married another actress, Juli Reding, in 1969. They were together until his death in 2008.

Gabor's marriage to Joshua S. Cosden Jr. was brief.

They got married in 1966, shortly after her split with Hutner. She wore a white dress, white gloves and a big veil to the ceremony. Cosden Jr., an oil magnate from Texas, and Gabor were divorced in 1967.

Cosden's father, Joshua S. Cosden Sr., was often referred to as "the Prince of Petroleum".

Another one of Gabor's brief marriages was to Jack Ryan.

Ryan was the research and design vice president at the toy company Mattel.

Even though many credit Ruth Handler, the co-founder of Mattel, for being the creator of Barbie, Ryan's daughter, Ann Ryan, has cited her father as the true creator of the infamous doll as the man behind the design.

Ryan and Gabor were only married from 1975 until 1976.

Michael O'Hara, a divorce lawyer, met Gabor when he represented her during her divorce with Ryan.

In 1976, the two were married just a few days after her divorce was finalized at the Hilton in Las Vegas. By 1983, Gabor had divorced her seventh husband.

This was by far Gabor's shortest marriage, only lasting a single day.

She and Felipe de Alba were married in 1983 at sea.

The marriage was quickly annulled because her last divorce with O'Hara had not yet been finalized when she married de Alba, according to the BBC.

Gabor's ninth and final marriage was to German-American businessman Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt. The businessman became Prince Frédéric at age 35 by adoption.

"I was adopted by the most well-known princess in Germany [Marie Auguste von Anhalt]," von Anhalt said per The New York Post. "I had played soccer with her grandson, and he moved to South America. I was the black sheep of my family. I was adopted by the daughter of the last emperor of Germany."

The German monarchy was abolished in 1918, so while he has his title, "there is no more power to nobility," according to Page Six.

Gabor was married to von Anhalt from 1986 until her death in December 2016.

In an effort to find an heir, he adopted an adult son in 2022 and documented the experience on A&E's "Adults Adopting Adults."

"I tried very hard to find somebody," von Anhalt previously told Fox News Digital. "And then the show came along and said, ‘We could help you do that.’ I felt it was the right thing to do, to get more people involved. Because of the show, it became much easier to find the right person."

He ended up adopting 27-year-old Kevin Feucht, who met Gabor before her death.

Von Anhalt stood by his wife's side, even despite the controversy she was involved in during the years of their marriage, such as her arrest in 1989 after slapping a police officer in the face during a traffic stop. She spent three days in jail following the incident.