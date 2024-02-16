A look at the lavish life of Paris Hilton

next Image 1 of 8

Paris Hilton, born Feb. 17, 1981, is the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, founder of Hilton hotels.

Hilton's entertainment fame originated from the reality series "The Simple Life" alongside Nicole Richie. From there, Hilton's career expanded into more reality shows and other avenues. Actress, influencer, model, reality star, author, DJ, socialite and businesswoman are all titles Hilton has taken on.

Hilton's success in reality TV didn't end with "The Simple Life." She also was the star of "Paris Hilton's My New Bff," "The World According to Paris," "Hollywood Love Story" and "Cooking with Paris."

Hilton has given fans an inside look into her wedding planning journey and beyond with the show "Paris in Love." The show highlights key moments in the wedding planning and continues past the big day.

Hilton and Carter Reum were married in November 2021. The event was an extravagant, multi-day, celebrity-filled affair, with Emma Roberts, Nicole Richie and Kim Kardashian all on the guest list.

Hilton and her husband are parents to two children, Phoenix, who was born via surrogate in January 2023, and London, also born via surrogate, in November of that year.

Beyond her reality shows, Hilton also became an author with the release of "Confessions of an Heiress" in 2004. The following year, she released "Your Heiress Diary." The newest book by Hilton was a 2023 memoir.

Since 2021, Hilton has hosted the "I am Paris" podcast. On the show, she talks about her own life, pop culture and more.