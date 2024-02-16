Expand / Collapse search
A look at the lavish life of Paris Hilton

Much of Hilton's life has been documented by reality shows, beginning with 'The Simple Life'

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
  • Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie
    Image 1 of 8

    Paris Hilton's long career in reality TV began with "The Simple Life." She starred on the show with Nicole Richie. The series' five seasons followed the socialites working a series of typical jobs.  (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

  • Paris Hilton with her parents
    Image 2 of 8

    Paris Hilton is the daughter of Richard and Kathy Hilton. She is the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, founder of Hilton hotels.  (J. Vespa/WireImage)

  • Paris Hilton DJ
    Image 3 of 8

    Paris Hilton can often be spotted in front of a crowd. She frequently puts her DJ skills on full display during celebrity parties. (Chance Yeh/Getty Images)

  • Paris Hilton and Carter Reum at wedding
    Image 4 of 8

    Paris Hilton married Carter Reum in November 2021. The media personality put her wedding journey on full display by taking fans along for the ride in the series "Paris In Love."  (Todd Williamson/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

  • Paris Hilton signing books
    Image 5 of 8

    Paris Hilton has written several books in her lifetime. Her newest book, "Paris: The Memoir," was released in 2023. She also released "Confessions of an Heiress" in 2004 and "Your Heiress Diary" in 2005.  (Dave Benett/Getty Images for Selfridges)

  • Paris Hilton MTV Movie and TV Awards
    Image 6 of 8

    Paris Hilton has been the focus of many reality shows throughout her career. One of many successful Hilton shows is "Cooking with Paris." Several guest stars have joined Hilton on the show, like Kim Kardashian and Demi Lovato.  (Emma McIntyre/Getty Image)

  • Paris Hilton modeling
    Image 7 of 8

    Paris Hilton is a model who has walked the runway at many prestigious shows, like Milan Fashion Week with Versace. She was also part of the Mugler Spring 2024 Show. (Julien De Rosa/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Paris Hilton at Grammys
    Image 8 of 8

    Paris Hilton is a regular at Hollywood's biggest events, from the Grammys to the Met Gala.   (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Paris Hilton, born Feb. 17, 1981, is the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, founder of Hilton hotels. 

Hilton's entertainment fame originated from the reality series "The Simple Life" alongside Nicole Richie. From there, Hilton's career expanded into more reality shows and other avenues. Actress, influencer, model, reality star, author, DJ, socialite and businesswoman are all titles Hilton has taken on. 

Hilton's success in reality TV didn't end with "The Simple Life." She also was the star of "Paris Hilton's My New Bff," "The World According to Paris," "Hollywood Love Story" and "Cooking with Paris." 

Hilton has given fans an inside look into her wedding planning journey and beyond with the show "Paris in Love." The show highlights key moments in the wedding planning and continues past the big day. 

Hilton and Carter Reum were married in November 2021. The event was an extravagant, multi-day, celebrity-filled affair, with Emma Roberts, Nicole Richie and Kim Kardashian all on the guest list. 

Hilton and her husband are parents to two children, Phoenix, who was born via surrogate in January 2023, and London, also born via surrogate, in November of that year. 

Beyond her reality shows, Hilton also became an author with the release of "Confessions of an Heiress" in 2004. The following year, she released "Your Heiress Diary." The newest book by Hilton was a 2023 memoir. 

Since 2021, Hilton has hosted the "I am Paris" podcast. On the show, she talks about her own life, pop culture and more.

