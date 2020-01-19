Zooey Deschanel celebrates birthday with Jonathan Scott at '80s-themed party

It was a righteous day for Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott.

As Deschanel turned 40, her boyfriend, "Property Brothers" star Scott joined her for a 1980s-themed birthday bash in Los Angeles.

Linda Phan, the wife of Scott's brother, Drew, shared a totally tubular photo of Zooey and her friends celebrating her big day.

KATHARINE MCPHEE, DAVID FOSTER POKE FUN AT THEIR PRENUP: 'YOU ALREADY GET 50 PERCENT'

"HBD to the ZD," Phan wrote in the caption. "Hooray for daily confetti, peewee and hair tease."

The post also contained a photo of several people in full '80s regalia, donning neon, big hair, leg warmers and more while dancing to rock music.

GIGI, BELLA HADID WEAR MATCHING DRESSES DURING PARIS FASHION WEEK

On her birthday, which actually was on Friday, Deschanel posted a photo commemorating hitting the big four-oh.

"Today I am celebrating 40 years of being on this planet," she wrote in the caption.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Life is wonderful and I am so grateful for all the amazing people in mine. Thank you for all the birthday wishes, my heart is full."

Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Busy Philips and more celebs sounded off in the comments, wishing the "New Girl" alum a special day.