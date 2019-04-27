Zoe Saldana and husband keeping home gender neutral for their three sons

Zoe Saldana and her husband, Marco Perego, are keeping their home a gender-neutral environment.

The actress wants her three sons -- twins Cy and Bowie, 4, and Zen, 2 -- to be raised in a household with both "female and male toys" so that the young boys don't grow up learning deep-rooted gender stereotypes.

The 40-year-old "Guardians of the Galaxy" star told Us Weekly, "I’m always gonna be honest and that is always the best way to welcome healthy and truthful discourse, especially around parenthood."

"[The twins] made a comment two weeks ago like, ‘Boys are stronger than girls,’ because they’re in that stage of comparisons. And you have to take a moment and kind of put together an answer that they will understand," she added.

She called her sons blank slates and hoped that they'll learn from example as well.

Saldana told the publication back in 2018 that Perego helps a lot with the more domestic roles typically performed by women in a household and "vice versa" for herself.

"I get to do a lot of male things, which is, I don't know, put the TV together, fix things that break," she said. "We're sort of a very gender-fluid household. I think it's important to raise boys in that environment, and girls as well."

The "Avatar" star said she knew things would be different when she met Perego, an Italian artist. "I've never met a male like my husband, who [believes] any woman is naturally his equal," she told Women's Health.

They secretly married in June 2013 after only three months of dating, and the two now often share a hyphenated last name.