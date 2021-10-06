'Young Sheldon' season 5: Premiere date, how to watch and everything you need to know

"Young Sheldon" is back.

The hit CBS sitcom and "Big Bang Theory" spin-off returns for its fifth season on Thursday, Oct. 7 with an episode called "One Bad Night and Choas of Selfish Desires."

The comedy series famously follows the childhood days of Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage), the socially awkward and blunt but nevertheless brilliant main character in "Big Bang." Along for the ride are his smalltown parents (Zoe Perry and Lance Barber), siblings (Montana Jordan and Raegan Revord) and grandmother (Annie Potts).

Ahead of the season five premiere, here's a look at everything you need to know:

How to watch

"Young Sheldon" will air on CBS on Thursdays, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Several streaming services including ViacomCBS' Paramount+ will also play host to the show as well as fuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV.

What's the episode about?

The premiere episode, "One Bad Night and Choas of Selfish Desires," will follow Sheldon and Missy as they run away from home, per the show's official logline. Additionally, Sheldon's mother Mary gets some bad news about her husband and the father of her children, George.

What does the rest of the season have in store?

The show's fifth season premiere will pick up exactly where season four left off, co-creator Steve Molaro recently told TVLine. "George and Brenda are still at the bar, [and] we will learn exactly what transpired between them that night."

In the coming weeks, viewers can expect "a small time jump around Episode 7" and Sheldon will resume college courses.

Fans can also look forward to "a few exciting Easter eggs scattered throughout the season" in reference to "The Big Bang Theory" itself, including "the origin of Sheldon’s disdain for engineering."

What cast members are back?

All of the show's main cast members – Armitage, Perry, Barber, Jordan, Revord and Potts – are set to return, as will Jim Parsons to narrate. Additionally, Dr. John Sturgis (Wallace Shawn), Pastor Jeff (Matt Hobby), Brenda Sparks (Melissa Peterman) and Jana (Ava Allan) are all slated to appear in the premiere, per IMDb.

