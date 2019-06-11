Yolanda Hadid, 55, looks stunning in new bikini pic while on vacation in her 'happy place'

Yolanda Hadid is ready for summer.

The 55-year-old former reality TV star looked stunning while recently posing on the beach in Tahiti in a skimpy black bikini, proving the Dutch model could still give her supermodel daughters, Gigi and Bella Hadid, a run for their money.

She called the tropical escape "my happy place," adding the hashtags “#MagicalSea #Tahiti #WorldOceanDay.”

In January, Hadid wrote a lengthy post about her health journey over the past few years. She's been open about her battle with Lyme disease since 2012, and in order to combat the tick-borne illness, had her 20-year-old breast implants removed and hasn't gotten any cosmetic fillers.

"Living in a body free of breast implants, fillers, botox, extensions and all the bulls--t I thought I needed in order to keep up with what society conditioned me to believe what a sexy woman should look like until the toxicity of it all almost killed me.......... Your health is your wealth so please make educated decisions, research the partial information you’re given by our broken system before putting anything foreign in your body," she wrote at the time.

Hadid continued: "It took me many years of undoing some bad choices I made for myself before I finally found the freedom to sustainable internal beauty and acceptance of what is the best version of myself by nobody’s standards but my own. It’s on us to learn to love our selves and celebrate our unique, one of a kind beauty at all ages as we move through this journey called 'life.'"

In November 2018, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum had a set back in her heath.

"Living with an invisible disease is hard to explain to anyone who has never faced the daily struggles. The pain and suffering on the inside yet looking perfectly fine on the outside," she explained.

Hadid added: "Always putting on a brave face while getting temporary fixes to fight my way back to remission but my heart is more determined than ever and I won’t stop talking about this until a cure is found for the millions of people suffering in silence from this ravaging disease called CHRONIC LYME DISEASE that is growing in the shadows all over the world."