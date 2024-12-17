'Yellowstone' star watches 'It's a Wonderful Life' on Christmas as Hollywood shares their holiday traditions

The holiday season is here and Hollywood's biggest celebrities are ready to celebrate.

"Yellowstone" stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser recently sat down with USA Today to share their favorite parts about the holiday season and the special ways they celebrate with their families.

"I love Christmas. I find it the most magical. I love winter and being by the fire and cooking with my family," Reilly told the outlet. "I love ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ of course, who doesn’t? And then every year I take my nieces, and we go to see ‘A Christmas Carol’ at The Old Vic in London, the stage production. It’s magnificent."

Hauser also chimed in with his favorite Christmas movies that he enjoys every year with his children.

KEVIN COSTNER TOLD ‘YELLOWSTONE’ CAST HE WAS ‘SCARED AS HELL’ AT SHOW’S FIRST TABLE READ

"It’s got to be ‘Christmas Vacation.’ We’ve been doing it for 20 years now," he explained. "And then ‘A Christmas Story’ with Peter Billingsley. When they were younger they loved that movie."

Supermodel Cindy Crawford told People her Christmas traditions with her family have evolved over the years, adding that "we usually end up going away" every year, but not before making sure to "always put up the tree and do a little decorating."

As her children have gotten older, Crawford explained she has realized the holiday is "about being together without the stress," admitting she has learned not to focus on traditions "because every year is different than the last year." She added they even sometimes celebrate Christmas a few days late.

"Fortunately, my kids both usually want to be with us a lot," the proud mom told the outlet. "But also they have partners or whatever, so sometimes you don't get the day. Then we will just say, 'OK, so we'll do Christmas three days later or two days before. Again, I don't get hung up on that it has to be on the 25th."

When speaking with Fox News Digital, Jennifer Love Hewitt said her favorite holiday tradition is making tamales with her family on Christmas Eve, something she has been doing since she was a kid growing up in Texas with her grandmother.

She explained that keeping the tradition alive in her adult life is a way to "honor" her grandmother and helps her to "feel really close to her."

"And I make yummy chili to, you know, go on top or whatever. So we do that. We also do Brian's [Hallisay] Christmas cocktail… And it's just been like a tradition that he's done since we got together," she explained. "And it's our thing that we have... when the tree is done, and it's like our cheers to sort of say... everybody did a good job and the kids get sparkling Martinelli's or something. And we kind of have that like family moment of pride for our tree. So that's really fun."

JENNIFER LOVE HEWITT AFRAID DAUGHTER WILL WATCH ‘SUPER INTENSE’ ‘BOY MEETS WORLD’ MAKE OUT SCENE

While she might not call herself a chef, Hewitt told Fox News Digital she is lucky to be "surrounded by family members who are like these great cooks," including her sisters-in-law and her late grandmother, whose recipes she still uses.

While the Kardashians are known for their extravagant Christmas party held each year, Kim Kardashian told Vogue the family will be hosting a much smaller event this time around.

"Just because we have a lot of construction going on, so we're doing a really family intimate one that I'm really excited about," Kardashian said. "Still dressing up to the nines, because that's what we do."

Ryan Seacrest is known for his notoriously busy schedule, so he's ready for some downtime. The "Wheel of Fortune" host told Fox News Digital that "my favorite holiday tradition is time off."

Similarly, "Saved by the Bell" star Mario Lopez is looking forward to spending time with his family during his time off.

"Just being at home, not having to get on a plane, having everybody come to Castle Lopez relaxing, taking it easy, watching football, watching movies, eating, drinking and being lazy. Doing nothing. I never get to do that, so I look forward to it," Lopez told Fox News Digital.

Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar said his "favorite holiday tradition [is] hitting the beach in Maui or Cabo when everybody else is freezing."

VAN HALEN'S SAMMY HAGAR WANTS TO 'BE FRIENDS AGAIN' WITH ALEX VAN HALEN: 'WILL NOT TAKE THIS TO MY GRAVE'

Former "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi told AP she hosts her "whole extended family at home" where they all show up in their most comfortable pair of pajamas and "do a big roast."

Around five years ago, Candace Cameron Bure began waking up early with her family on Christmas morning so they can watch the sunrise together.

"It's just a beautiful way to start our day, and it really puts us in the… spirit of the real meaning of Christmas and thinking that this is the day that we celebrate the birth of Christ," Bure told Fox News Digital. "It's a beautiful time with our family, and then we get into all different Christmas festivities."

Bure's friend and fellow Great American Family actress, Danica McKellar, spends Christmas every year with her family, mainly her son, Draco. She makes holiday crafts, including marzipan decorations, which "we paint with food coloring," as well as making "candy canes… snowmen, and also popcorn garland."

WATCH: NICOLE EGGERT SHARES HER FAMILY'S FAVORITE CHRISTMAS TRADITIONS

"Big Christmas dinner. That's No. 1, getting everyone together. And for several years I've made a chocolate Yule log cake," McKellar told Fox News Digital. "I'm not a baker. I'm terrible. I don't know what it is, but it’s the one thing I do, which takes me… four hours."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

This holiday season will look a little different for former "Baywatch" star Nicole Eggert, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2023.

"Well, we really like to just hang out. This is a pajama day. This is a do what you feel. Sleep till you feel. Eat when you want. Like this is a no-rules day, no schedule," she explained. "And then soon after, when the crowds are gone to go up to the snow, and I won't be able to snowboard this year, but my girls will and just enjoy getting out of the city."

WATCH: 'GOLDEN BACHELORETTE' STARS JOAN VASSOS AND CHOCK CHAPPLE GET READY FOR THEIR FIRST HOLIDAY SEASON TOGETHER

"Golden Bachelorette" couple Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple are enjoying their first holiday season as an engaged couple, and are getting the whole big blended family together.

Vassos told Fox News Digital she loves to hang stockings, adding, "This year we have so many because I added [him] and his kids to my huge group of them."

Jana Kramer and her husband make the holiday all about the kids and finding fun ways for the whole family to get into the festive spirit.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

WATCH: JANA KRAMER AND HER HUSBAND MAKE CHRISTMAS ALL ABOUT THEIR KIDS

"We've got a bunch of different holiday traditions, but I think just taking the kids to see all the lights and just doing all the festive things that we can," she shared. "There's really fun little things in downtown Franklin [Tennessee] that we do with the kids."