Kevin Costner told ‘Yellowstone’ cast he was ‘scared as hell’ at show’s first table read

Though he’s long left the show, Kevin Costner’s presence is still very much felt for the "Yellowstone" cast as the show wraps its fifth season.

Denim Richards, whose character Colby was recently killed off on the show, shared his first memory of seeing Costner when the cast got together to do a table read.

"Everyone is getting together and [Kevin Costner] walks in. He’s this massive presence, but so humble," Richards told The New York Post.

"Everyone is getting ready to get up from the table read and go outside. [Costner] said, ‘I don’t know about you guys, but I’m scared as hell. So why don’t we come together the best we can, and make this happen, and support each other.’"

Richards said after Costner’s speech, "You could feel the stress go out of the room. It was a beautiful thing."

He continued, "This is an Oscar-winning legend… whether or not he was really scared, who knows. But it gave everyone this extra level of confidence that there’s no hierarchy."

Costner starred in the first five and half seasons of "Yellowstone" as John Dutton, head of a ranch in Montana, run by his family, Kayce (Luke Grimes), Jamie (Wes Bentley), Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Beth’s husband, Rip (Cole Hauser).

At the beginning of the second half of this season, Costner’s character was killed off. The Oscar-winner had already left the series before the episode aired after scheduling and contract issues occurred, in part with his "Horizon: An American Saga" film series.

Originally, the current season was set to be the last of the series, but there have been reports that a spinoff is in the works featuring Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton and her husband Rip Wheeler.

Hauser recently shared his own reflections on the show with People magazine ahead of tonight’s finale.

"It's been an unbelievable experience the last couple of weeks of just seeing people out and about and their acknowledgment of the show and the character and what it's meant to them," he told the outlet.

He kept any details as to a spinoff or the overall future of "Yellowstone" quiet, but did say, "We will see what happens over the next year or so, and we'll see what's next. Hopefully, we can continue to get in people's living rooms and entertain them the way we have over the last seven years."

"I think America has spoken. They still love the show. There's obviously just tons of people that every Sunday get together with their families, and we give them the experience of taking 'em out of their own living rooms and putting 'em in Montana and entertaining them," Hauser said. "And I think ultimately it's just that simple."