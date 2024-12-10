Jennifer Love Hewitt afraid daughter will watch ‘super intense’ ‘Boy Meets World’ make out scene

Jennifer Love Hewitt is unwrapping her Hollywood career during the holiday season.

"The Holiday Junkie" star reflected with Fox News Digital on her long acting career, including her special cameo in "Boy Meets World."

"It was so fun… I adored Will. He was like the best boyfriend ever. He was so sweet. And that cast was wonderful," Hewitt said of her memorable make out scene with one of the show's stars, Will Friedle. Friedle played Ben Savages’ character, Cory’s brother on the show.

Friedle and Hewitt were dating in real life when she appeared in the season 5 episode, "And Then There Was Shawn."

JENNIFER LOVE HEWITT RESPONDS TO CLAIMS SHE'S 'UNRECOGNIZABLE': 'AGING IN HOLLYWOOD IS REALLY HARD'

"I was very nervous because… it was a comedy, and I hadn't really guested on a lot of stuff… I wanted to make him proud. I wanted to, like, not be fired and to do a good job."



Hewitt played Jennifer Love "Feffy" Fefferman in the 1998 episode, and the couple had a heavy make out scene that Friedle called "intense" and "uncomfortable" on the "Pod Meets World" podcast.

"I don’t remember it going that far. … It was seriously like, ‘Wow, that’s uncomfortable,’" Friedle said on the podcast where the show's stars Friedle, Danielle Fishel and Rider Strong re-watch and discuss the iconic series.

"It was super intense, and I’ve had people even say to me like, ‘Oh, when I was a kid, I didn’t realize you guys were together.’ So, it was just like, what the hell is going on? That is the most intense makeout we have [had] on the seven years of the show is right there in the hallway. Then kissing her neck while she’s trying to talk and all this, like we haven’t even said our names yet. It’s intense."

"We really went for it in that make out, definitely." — Jennifer Love Hewitt

While Hewitt detailed the "Boy Meets World" make out scene to Fox News Digital, she admitted she is more worried about what her daughters will think.

"We really went for it in that make out, definitely," she added. "My daughter watches ‘Girl Meets World’ right now, and I'm always afraid that she's going to want to watch ‘Boy Meets World’ … then see me as Jennifer Love Fefferman making out on the bookshelf, and she's going to be like ‘mommy, this is cringe.’"

WATCH: JENNIFER LOVE HEWITT REFLECTS ON HOLLYWOOD CAREER, INCLUDING ‘BOY MEETS WORLD’ MAKEOUT SCENE

Meanwhile, Hewitt’s daughters are following in their mom’s acting footsteps, as they were involved in the heartwarming Christmas movie, "The Holiday Junkie."

The Lifetime movie, which was directed by Hewitt and is her first ever Christmas film, focuses on her character, Andie, running a decorating and planning service company for the holidays.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Hewitt’s character navigated the holidays during a difficult time as her mother passed away. Although her character faces a trying time, her spirit is lifted when she finds an unexpected Christmas romance.

Hewitt’s mother passed away in real life, and "The Holiday Junkie" held sentimental value for the actress as it honored her late mom.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Hewitt’s on-screen romance is played by her real-life husband, Brian Hallisay. The couple first met on the set of Lifetime’s movie, "Love Bites" and tied the knot in November 2013. They share three kids together; Autumn, 11, Atticus, 9, and Aidan, 3.

The "9-1-1" star confessed there were some challenges while working with her husband.

"For us, our biggest challenge was who's going to watch our kids because we're in everything. So, we really panicked about that," Hewitt explained to Fox News Digital.

Hewitt said they had assistance with watching the kids while they worked on set. She added that she felt grateful for the 11 years of marriage with her husband.

"It's not often that you get paid to just go fall in love with your husband again. And I really did, that picture of me gazing at him at the monitor, I really found myself like, ‘Wow, this is my job. This is what I get to do. I love this guy.’ So I really ended the movie… more in love with him than when we started… it was a nice little gift, 11 years in."

JENNIFER LOVE HEWITT EXPLAINS WHY WATCHING 'PIMPLE POPPING VIDEOS' HELPS HER PREPARE FOR EMOTIONAL SCENES

The "Ghost Whisperer" star told Fox News Digital that her 11-year-old daughter had just received her Screen Actors Guild card, the same age that Hewitt landed hers.

As for her horror film "I Know What You Did Last Summer," her kids had humorous reactions to their mother’s role.

"They loved it… she thought it was really cool that my character didn’t die," Hewitt laughed.

WATCH: FOX NATION DEBUTS ITS THIRD ORIGINAL FILM WITH A HOLIDAY TWIST

She said her daughter "was like, ‘I'm really proud of you, mommy… for making it through.’"

Hewitt also confessed that random people shout her iconic line from the movie, "What are you waiting for, huh?" at her all the time.

She explained fans would shout at her randomly from across the street.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

WATCH: JENNIFER LOVE HEWITT SHARES BIGGEST CHALLENGE WORKING WITH HUSBAND, KIDS

WATCH: FOX NATION'S ‘A COUNTRY CHRISTMAS’ GIVES EXCLUSIVE LOOK AT ‘GORGEOUS’ NORTH POLE EXPERIENCE

Hewitt has been acting since she was a young child and told Fox News Digital what advice she would give to her younger self.

"I was always a worrywart," she remarked. "I was just always worried… I had so much fun on the job, and [thought] it was going to be my last or that… people were going to kick me out of Hollywood and not let me act anymore."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Or that I was going to be dorky… whatever it was. I was just always worried… I definitely enjoyed it and was present… had a good time and all those things. But I wasted a lot of time worrying. And I think I would just say to her like, ‘Look, it's going to work out. You're going to start getting old, and they're still going to let you do things… it's okay. You're fine.’"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Holiday Junkie" premieres on Lifetime, Dec. 14.