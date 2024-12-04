Jana Kramer loves Nashville family life, says ‘manners here matter’

Nashville, Tenn. - Jana Kramer has her hands full with two kids under 10 years old and a one-year-old in the house.

"I love living here," she told Fox News Digital on the red carpet of Boot Barn and Wonderwest's charity event and fashion show in Nashville. "I love raising our kids here. I love the values. I love, just, you know, like I was raised in Michigan, and the manners here matter, just like they did in Michigan. And I think, you know, the culture here is good."

Kramer shares Jolie, eight, and Jace, six, with ex-husband Mike Caussin and one-year-old Roman with former soccer pro husband Allan Russell, whom she married in July.

The "A Cowboy Christmas Romance" star said that her favorite thing about motherhood right now is "just watching the three kids interact with each other."

JANA KRAMER'S ‘GRATEFUL’ TO SUPPORT FAMILY OF FIVE, THANKS TO SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER STATUS

"I mean, now that Roman's walking, and he is hanging with the other kids, it's so sweet to see their relationships forming," she added. "And then I would say the hardest part is just managing it all. You know, we don't have really a lot of help. It’s just us kind of like ‘All right, hey, I got this meeting at this time and then can you watch . . . ?’ So, I think that's the balance, because I really want to soak in this time with Roman, our one-year-old. So, I would say balancing is the toughest part."

WATCH: Jana Kramer loves raising her family in Nashville

She said they had just been texting with the sitter, and it felt fun for the two of them to get out for a date night, "but we are going to get back in time to put the baby to bed, for sure."

"I love living here. I love raising our kids here. I love the values. I love, just, you know, like I was raised in Michigan, and the manners here matter, just like they did in Michigan. And I think, you know, the culture here is good." — Jana Kramer

JANA KRAMER ‘FORGOT HOW SICK THIS WORLD IS’ AFTER EIGHT-YEAR-OLD WAS ‘SEXUALIZED’ ONLINE

Russell said the best part of fatherhood is "watching the little guy grow" now that he’s a year old, "and he's developed so much and continues to develop so much. So that's really rewarding as a father. The challenges, I think the big challenges, we don't have any family in town. So, it's always us and having to be creative when we want a date night like this."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

He added that there’s "no real challenges, apart from making sure we spend enough time together on nights like this."

Kramer said it’s easy to get home to Michigan from Nashville and "semi-easy" to get back to California and Russell’s hometown in Scotland.

Russell added that people in Nashville "are so friendly and welcoming, even to us foreigners."

WATCH: Jana Kramer says best part of motherhood is watching her older kids interact with her one-year-old

Reflecting on Thanksgiving, Kramer said she’s "grateful for family. I mean, they’re – you know, especially my kids and my husband – they're why I work so hard for everything. And I just want them to be happy and healthy. And I'm just, I'm grateful for their health."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Russell added, "I second that. The health of our family and our kids and the happiness of our kids is paramount, and if they all have smiles on their faces, we're happy."

Of the fashion show, Kramer joked that she is the "least fashionista person ever" and that she relies on her husband to tell her if her outfits look good.

Russell said he doesn’t have any cowboy boots and is interested in seeing what fashions they have at the show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Are we going to get a Scottish man in a pair of cowboy boots?" Kramer jokingly interjected, laughing, "This just in, breaking news on Fox."

Kramer moved to Nashville with Caussin in 2019, but they split in 2021.

She later said he had cheated on her with multiple women during their marriage. After she became engaged to Russell, however, the couple decided to stay to raise their family in Nashville, selling her home with Caussin and building a new one.