'Yellowstone' star Luke Grimes says Kevin Costner's exit made it the 'easiest season we've filmed'

"Yellowstone" star Luke Grimes is not "pointing any fingers," but filming the final episodes of season five without Kevin Costner was a breath of fresh air.

During a sit-down with Esquire, Grimes addressed Costner's notable absence during the final installment of the hit Western.

"Hopefully everyone can see that it was time," Grimes said, referring to Costner's exit.

"To be really honest, there was a part of Kevin being gone that meant some of the conflict was gone. Obviously, it didn't make it super fun to be around. Not pointing any fingers, but it was actually the easiest season we've filmed," he continued.

The series finale of "Yellowstone" airs on Dec. 15. According to Grimes, the show coming to an end after seven years on-air was "good timing."

"Seven years is a long time to do anything, and I had never played a character for more than a few months before. I've loved all of it. But there is a part of it that — once you read those final episodes — sees that there's a finality to it," he said.

Grimes, who stars as Kayce Dutton on the show, talked about the possibility of a future spin-off.

"There's always talks of spin-offs. I'd do it [but] I just don't understand how it would work once the story ends," Grimes said. "Kayce wants to cowboy and be happy with his family.

"He doesn't want to kill people anymore. He doesn't want the weight of a huge mega-ranch that isn't sustainable in today's times. He wants his little slice of heaven. It's that simple."

From the start, the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan, purposely kept the ending from Grimes.

"From the very beginning, Taylor told me, 'I know how the show ends, but I don't want you to know how it ends,'" he said. "'I think you would just play things differently [if you knew the ending], and I don't want you to know anything.'"

"So, I kept that in mind, and I wanted to wait to read it until we filmed the very last episode. But it had been so long since we shot and I felt like I just didn't remember what we did. I didn't remember how to play Kayce. I couldn't lock in.

"I thought, 'If I just read the last one, I bet it would help.' So, I read it, and it really got me. I felt totally connected to the story again, and I couldn't imagine it ending any other way," Grimes said.

During the interview with Esquire, Grimes explained that at the current moment, he is not the biggest "Yellowstone" fan.

"I want to like the show, and I bet one day I will, but it was kind of hard to because I was still in it," Grimes said. "I want to give it a couple years, and just to cleanse the palette. Then I'll go through all of it."

