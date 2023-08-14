Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'Yellowstone' creator and star Kelly Reilly disagreed on Beth Dutton's storyline for hit show

Season 5 of 'Yellowstone' will be the last for the Paramount+ Western series

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
"Yellowstone" actress Kelly Reilly and the show's creator Taylor Sheridan didn't always agree on her character's storyline.

Sheridan doesn't reveal details of the script to the cast ahead of time, which Reilly said makes the whole process "fascinating."

"I'm coming to it almost the same as the audience," Reilly said in a clip included in the Blu-ray and DVD versions of the first part of season five, according to Insider. "I mean, I have my hopes and thoughts for the character. Also, as I've played her for over five years now, I feel like I know her so well, but I'm still learning."

"There are still things that I read, and I didn't expect, or sometimes I wish for something else for her, but that's the same as the audience," the actress explained.

Taylor Sheridan, Kelly Reilly and Kevin Costner at Yellowstone premiere

Taylor Sheridan, left, and Kelly Reilly didn't always agree on her "Yellowstone" character's storyline. (Michael Tullberg/WireImage via Getty Images)

Kelly Reilly at a premiere

Kelly Reilly stars as Beth Dutton in the Paramount Network show. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network)

"We're all sort of beholden to the vision of the storyteller, and we serve the story," Reilly continued. "Who knows what's going to happen? I find that exciting as an actor."

Part one of season five premiered on May 25. It featured eight episodes and followed Costner's character as he handled life as the governor of Montana and the unexpected challenges that role brings to his ranching family.

It's currently unclear when part two of season five will air, as there have been scheduling conflicts and setbacks due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes. The complete season five will have 14 episodes.

The hit series, created by Sheridan, has been airing since 2018.

Kevin Costner portrays John Dutton in a photo from "Yellowstone" wearing a black cowboy hat, suit and tie, looking off in the distance

"Yellowstone," fronted by actor Kevin Costner, will end after season five. (Paramount Network)

After the Costner-led show became a smash hit, the Paramount+ streaming service ordered the series "1923," about the roots of the Dutton family. In February 2022, the service also announced that the first prequel, "1883," will be back for a second season. Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are among its stars.

Paramount+ has also confirmed another spinoff show featuring Matthew McConaughey.

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner and Texas cowboy Matthew McConaughey

Paramount Network will work with Matthew McConaughey on a spinoff of the Kevin Costner-led "Yellowstone." (Getty Images/Paramount Network.)

Sheridan previously told The Hollywood Reporter that McConaughey was a "natural fit" for a show.

"We had a few conversations over the years, and spitballed a few ideas," Sheridan revealed. "Then he started watching ‘Yellowstone’ and responded to it. He was like, ‘I want to do that.’ And by ‘that’ he meant diving into a raw world clashing up against the modern world. And then I said, ‘Buddy, that we can do.’"

