Cole Hauser is grieving the loss of his mother.

The "Yellowstone" actor paid tribute to his late mother, announcing her passing on Thursday, with an Instagram post featuring a photo of them posing next to each other on horseback while on the set of the popular show.

"It is with a heavy heart that my mother. Cass Sperling Warner passed away at the age of 76. Her kindness, love, humor and amazing spirit will be missed by not only my family but the world," Hauser wrote in the caption.

"You have touched so many. I know you will be up in the heavens sitting next to all the great humans that have passed through our earth. We will meet again. Bye for now," he continued.

Many of Hauser's celebrity friends were quick to show their support in his comments section, with "Game of Thrones" star Jason Momoa commenting two black hearts. "The Help" star Octavia Spencer sent a series of prayer emojis, and singer-songwriter and TV personality Carnie Wilson wrote, "So so sorry for your loss- your Mom."

"We’re so sorry for your loss, Cole. Sending love to you and your family," the official "Yellowstone" Instagram page wrote in the comments.

Hauser has been starring alongside Kevin Costner on the hit show "Yellowstone" since 2018, playing fan-favorite character Rip Wheeler.

It's clear Hauser's character wasn't just a favorite among fans of the show, but also for Warner. The proud mom would often post photos of her son in character from the set of the Western drama, encouraging her followers to watch.

"Looking forward to the actors’ strike being resolved as has the writers strike, so that Hollywood can be creating quality projects," she captioned one of the posts. "To Yellowstone and all its cast and crew! Love how the sun is sitting on Mr. Cole shoulder!"

Warner herself was involved in the entertainment industry. As the granddaughter of Harry Warner, the original president and one of the founders of Warner Bros. Studios, her childhood doubled as an education in filmmaking.

As an adult, she would go on to create her own production company, Warner Sisters, eventually producing the documentary, "The Brothers Warner," in 2007. The film followed Harry, Albert, Sam and Jack Warner and their journey from immigrants to studio owners. It can now be found on Max.

Hauser is currently waiting for filming to begin on the second part of the fifth and final season of "Yellowstone."

"I was worried that we might lose our audience before season five, but it was quite the opposite," the actor told Esquire in October. "The fanbase truly loves not just my character, but everyone. It's pretty special to know that people care that much. That's certainly what you do it for."

"Now, going on this press tour, it really means a lot that they love this coffee, too. It's an honor," he added of his Free Rein Coffee Company.