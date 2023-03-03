Expand / Collapse search
Published

'Yellowstone' actors address rumors the show is ending, Will Smith says he was spit on by White actor

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Stephanie Giang-Paunon
"Yellowstone" actors address rumors the show is ending, Will Smith says he was spit on by White actor while filming "Emancipation."

"Yellowstone" actors address rumors the show is ending, Will Smith says he was spit on by White actor while filming "Emancipation." (Paramount/Getty Images)

DUTTON DRAMA - 'Yellowstone' actors address rumors the show is ending amid Kevin Costner drama. Continue reading here… 

SPIT TAKE - Will Smith says he was spit on by White actor while filming 'Emancipation.' Continue reading here… 

‘TRAUMATIC EVENT’ - 'Hunger Games' star Jena Malone opens up about alleged sexual assault while filming movie. Continue reading here… 

A spokesperson for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry confirmed to Fox News Digital that the couple has been asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage.

A spokesperson for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry confirmed to Fox News Digital that the couple has been asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage. (Chris Jackson)

ROYALLY BOOTED - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Frogmore Cottage eviction: Everything to know about royal home. Continue reading here… 

‘JEOPARDY!’ SHOCK - Gen Z 'Jeopardy!' contestant shocks fans with 'obsolete' hobby of collecting DVDs: 'Gonna go jump off a cliff.' Continue reading here… 

‘TORTURE PORN' - ‘The Idol’ stars The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp defend upcoming show after 'torture porn,' on-set toxicity claims. Continue reading here… 

Woody Harrelson made a rare red carpet appearance with his family at the premiere of his new movie, "Champions."

Woody Harrelson made a rare red carpet appearance with his family at the premiere of his new movie, "Champions." (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

HIGH ON LIFE - 'Champions' star Woody Harrelson: 'SNL' monologue controversy caps storied personal journey. Continue reading here… 

NO ROYALTIES! - Meghan Markle, Prince Harry suffered Hollywood 'miscalculation' with explosive tell-alls, experts say. Continue reading here… 

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheens’ oldest daughter Sami shared a glimpse into her tropical vacation.

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheens’ oldest daughter Sami shared a glimpse into her tropical vacation. (Instagram)

LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER - Denise Richards’ mini-me daughter Sami Sheen sizzles in cheeky bikini photoshoot. Continue reading here… 

WHEEL OF MISFORTUNE - 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant scolded by Pat Sajak, ripped apart by fans. Continue reading here… 

