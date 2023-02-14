Expand / Collapse search
Published

Wynonna Judd gives health update after nearly passing out on stage

The Judds: The Final Tour is currently on its second leg with Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Kelsea Ballerini and more

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Wynonna Judd is letting her fans know how she's doing after a scary moment on stage.

"All is well, y'all," she announced on Instagram this week after an intense dizzy spell during last Friday's concert in Dayton, Ohio, for her tour, The Judds: The Final Tour.

Little Big Town and Martina McBride, who were guest performers in Dayton, were thanked by Judd.

She wrote, "@littlebigtown and @martinamcbride, you are SUCH a blessing to me. Thank you for holding me up, literally and figuratively!"

Wynonna Judd gave fans an update on her health after a scary moment on stage.

Wynonna Judd gave fans an update on her health after a scary moment on stage. (Fernando Leon)

Judd, 58, began having an issue in the middle of the performance, telling the crowd, "Hang on a second, hang on a second," according to a TikTok video obtained by a fan.

"I am really dizzy. Can somebody come up here, please?"

WYNONNA JUDD ADDRESSES RUMORED FEUD WITH SISTER ASHLEY OVER LATE MOTHER NAOMI'S WILL: 'FIGHTING OVER WHAT?'

Judd, who was immediately given assistance by those on stage, voiced her concerns saying, "I'm really dehydrated and I'm having a hard time so hang on a second."

The crowd was incredibly supportive of Judd, who is continuing on the tour in memory of her mother Naomi, who passed away last April.

Wynonna Judd was accompanied by Little Big Town in Ohio.

Wynonna Judd was accompanied by Little Big Town in Ohio. (Fernando Leon)

"Hang on," she repeated. "I'm just really dizzy, and this has never happened before, so of course it would happen in Ohio," she joked to the crowd.

Although she continued on with her performance, Judd told her fans, "If I faint, just take a lot of pictures, OK?"

Throughout the second wave of the tour, performers like Little Big Town, McBride, Kelsea Ballerini, Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker have joined Judd. 

Her final performance will be Feb. 25 in Hollywood, Florida.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

