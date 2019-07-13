WWE superstar Jeff Hardy arrested in South Carolina, charged with public intoxication

Wrestling superstar Jeff Hardy, half of the WWE's "The Hardy Boyz" tag team, was arrested by Myrtle Beach, S.C., police on Saturday and charged with public intoxication, according to a report.

Myrtle Beach Online reported that police were called to the Ocean Enclave by Hilton Grand Vacations hotel for a report of an intoxicated man at approximately 11:15 a.m.

Hardy, 41, was arrested without incident and booked into the Myrtle Beach jail. If convicted of public intoxication, Hardy could face up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.

He was arrested in 2018 for a DUI charge and recently suffered a knee injury, according to a video posted in April on WWE.com.

Hardy was featured on the show Smackdown and is also a wrestler for IMPACT! where he goes by the name Brother Nero.

