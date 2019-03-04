WWE star Paige 'appalled' by critic who called actress Florence Pugh's thighs 'chunky'

WWE star Paige slammed an Evening Standard film critic last week for body-shaming actress Florence Pugh -- who plays the popular wrestler in the film “Fighting with My Family” -- saying was appalled by a negative remark that referred to the actress’ thighs as “chunky.”

Evening Standard critic Charlotte O’Sullivan gave the film four out of five stars but noted that Pugh's legs don’t physically resemble the ones belonging to Paige.

“With chunky thighs. Her character is based on real-world WWE champion Paige, whose legs are significantly slimmer. How cool! So many actresses offer an idealised [sic] version of real women. Pugh is changing the ideal,” O’Sullivan wrote.

“Oh dear. Singling out my ‘chunky’ thighs doesn’t help normalising [sic] an ‘all shape&size’ Hollywood. In fact that’s part of the problem. I do hope people take more away from the film than the circumference of my hams,” Pugh tweeted with a link to the review.

Paige noticed the exchanged and added, “Wow I’m actually appalled this.”

The former pro wrestler might be disgusted by body shaming, but she recently told Fox News she’s a fan of the film.

"I've seen it four times already," she said. "The first time I was extremely emotional — it was over a year ago, and it hadn't been fully finished. [There were] still a few tweaks that Stephen [Merchant] wanted ... So he brought me to the WWE performance center down in Orlando, and he was like, 'I can’t sit in the room with you because I feel like I'm just going to keep staring at you and see if you like it.' So he just walked outside the room, and I just couldn’t watch it — I was crying too much. It was like, 'This is just so good!'"

Paige was forced to retire due to injuries sustained in the ring in late 2017, but remains a personality for the WWE brand, and she's looking forward to an eventual female main event. In the meantime, though, she has other aspirations.

"I would love to keep doing onscreen stuff like more managerial roles or whatever. But also outside of WWE I would love to venture into other stuff like be the new female Dwayne [Johnson], I'd love to do that kind of stuff," she said.

