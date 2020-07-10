Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Departed
Published

WWII-era planes make flyby in honor of late Allied Forces singer Vera Lynn

The 'Forces' Sweetheart' died last month at the age of 103

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 10Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 10

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

World War II-era aircrafts flew over the late singer Vera Lynn’s village in southeastern England on Friday, offering a final tribute to the “Forces’ Sweetheart” who buoyed the morale of Britain during the conflict and beyond.

The planes flew past Lynn's beloved village of Ditchling, where crowds lined the narrow streets to pay tribute to her before a private funeral.

Members of the military walked alongside, offering a guard of honor as the cortege passed.

WWII VET, 92, BEATS COVID-19 AFTER LOSING 38 POUNDS, GETS MEDALS

In this Dec. 2, 1975 file photo, singer Vera Lynn poses outside Buckingham Palace after being invested a Dame Commander of the British Empire.

In this Dec. 2, 1975 file photo, singer Vera Lynn poses outside Buckingham Palace after being invested a Dame Commander of the British Empire. (AP)

Lynn, who serenaded the nation with sentimental favorites such as “We’ll Meet Again” and “The White Cliffs of Dover,” died June 18.

“The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain’s best-loved entertainers at the age of 103," the singer's family said in a statement. "Dame Vera Lynn, who lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, passed away earlier today, 18 June 2020, surrounded by her close family.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ahead of the day, a giant portrait of Lynn was beamed onto the White Cliffs of Dover to commemorate her life.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.