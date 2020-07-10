WWII-era planes make flyby in honor of late Allied Forces singer Vera Lynn

World War II-era aircrafts flew over the late singer Vera Lynn’s village in southeastern England on Friday, offering a final tribute to the “Forces’ Sweetheart” who buoyed the morale of Britain during the conflict and beyond.

The planes flew past Lynn's beloved village of Ditchling, where crowds lined the narrow streets to pay tribute to her before a private funeral.

Members of the military walked alongside, offering a guard of honor as the cortege passed.

Lynn, who serenaded the nation with sentimental favorites such as “We’ll Meet Again” and “The White Cliffs of Dover,” died June 18.

“The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain’s best-loved entertainers at the age of 103," the singer's family said in a statement. "Dame Vera Lynn, who lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, passed away earlier today, 18 June 2020, surrounded by her close family.”

Ahead of the day, a giant portrait of Lynn was beamed onto the White Cliffs of Dover to commemorate her life.

