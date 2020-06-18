Vera Lynn, WWII allied forces singer, dead at 103

Vera Lynn, the British singer whose songs provided hope for allied troops during World War II died Thursday at 103.

“The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain’s best-loved entertainers at the age of 103," the singer's family said in a statement. "Dame Vera Lynn, who lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, passed away earlier today, 18 June 2020, surrounded by her close family.”

Lynn, was most known for her songs "The White Cliffs of Dover" and "We'll Meet Again," the latter serving as the melody to the end of Stanley Kubrick's famed movie, "Dr. Strangelove."

She was described as the "forces sweetheart" as her songs reached millions while echoing messages of optimism to both troops and civilians back at home during the war.

The Associated Press contributed to this report