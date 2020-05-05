Woody Harrelson's brothers join podcast examining their father's murder trials

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Woody Harrelson’s brothers are participating in a podcast that will reinvestigate their father's multiple murder charges.

Charles Harrelson was tried for multiple murders between 1968 and 1980. Most notably, he was convicted for the 1979 assassination of federal judge John H. Wood Jr. Due to his alleged ties to organized crime in Texas, people believed him when he previously took credit for the assassination of John F. Kennedy. However, there is very little evidence to support that claim and Charles himself denied it was true prior to his death in 2007.

Although Woody doesn’t typically talk about his father, his brothers Brett and Jordan are participating in the 10-part podcast investigation “Son of a Hitman,” hosted by journalist Jason Cavanagh.

“It’s important for me to expose the magnitude of how corrupt this trial was and how my father, Charles Harrelson, didn’t receive a fair trial,” said Bret who has previously questioned his father’s guilt, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The outlet reports that the first two episodes, which dropped May 5 on Spotify, tackle the conspiracies surrounding Charles and the three murder cases he was tried for, including Woods, Alan Berg and Sam Degelia. During one part of the podcast, Brett explains why Woody and their mother don’t typically address Charles’ story.

“My mother and Woody, I can just tell their opinion is they don’t want to talk about it because it's a personal private matter,” he says.

According to the El Paso Times, the series will also dive into the life and family of Jimmy Chagra, who was allegedly the mastermind behind the plot to kill Judge Wood. The judge was scheduled to preside over Chagra’s trial on drug charges when he was gunned down outside his San Antonio home. Chagra was acquitted of most charges but was later found guilty of obstructing the investigation and sentenced to 10 years in prison before his death in 2008.

Each episode of the podcast is a little more than 30 minutes long.