Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson plan to take DNA test to see if they're actually brothers

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are putting their bromance to the test.

After speculation that McConaughey and Harrelson may actually be half brothers, the two Hollywood actors want to find out the truth once and for all by taking a DNA test.

Harrelson recently brought up the idea of further exploring if the two are actually related.

"The thing is we want to go and test," he said on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

"But for him, it's a much more big deal. I mean, he feels like he's losing a father. But I'm like, no you're gaining a different father and a brother."

The 61-year-old’s comments come on the heels of McConaughey sharing the shocking family revelation during a podcast interview.

Harrelson continued to reveal his side of the story.

"Well, I'll just say there is some veracity to that thought," Harrelson began.

He noted during a family vacation in Greece that McConaughey’s mother brought up a special connection she may have had with Harrelson’s father.

"We talked to Ma Mac, Matthew's legitimate mother… I mentioned something about regrets… I said, ‘You know, it's odd that my father has no regrets.'"

"I've known Ma Mac a long time, and she goes, ‘I knew your father.'"

The "Champions" star indicated that the long pause was rather suspicious during the conversation.

"It was the ellipses I found a little troubling or interesting," Harrelson continued. "'I knew your father.'"

Harrelson went on to describe Ma Mac’s "pause" as "filled with innuendo."

Last week, McConaughey, 53, shared his version of the story on Kelly Ripa’s "Let’s Talk Off Camera" podcast with SiriusXM and expressed it may be more difficult for him to accept the results.

"This is what we're on the precipice of now," the "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star said.

"It's a little easier for Wood to say, 'Come on, let's do it,' because what's the skin in it for him?" he jokingly pointed out.

"It's a little harder for me because he's asking me to take the chance to go, 'Wait a minute, you're telling me my dad may not be my dad of 53 years' and believe in it? I got a little more skin in the game."

The father of three admitted he investigated his mother’s past to seek the truth, and shared that Harrelson’s father may have linked up with his mother during McConaughey’s parent’s divorce.

The "True Detective" co-stars have been friends for two decades and starred in their first movie together in 1999’s "EDtv."

McConaughey and Harrelson are slated to reunite onscreen in a new series titled, "Brother From Another Mother," which McConaughey described as "a series about our families that's based on truth."