Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson plan to take DNA test to see if they're actually brothers

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson will reunite onscreen in 'Brother From Another Mother'

By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Matthew McConaughey recalls moment he knew he wanted to be a father Video

Matthew McConaughey recalls moment he knew he wanted to be a father

The Academy Award-winning actor provides insight into his book ‘Greenlights,’ on the ‘Brian Kilmeade Radio Show.’

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are putting their bromance to the test.

After speculation that McConaughey and Harrelson may actually be half brothers, the two Hollywood actors want to find out the truth once and for all by taking a DNA test.

Harrelson recently brought up the idea of further exploring if the two are actually related.

"The thing is we want to go and test," he said on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." 

"But for him, it's a much more big deal. I mean, he feels like he's losing a father. But I'm like, no you're gaining a different father and a brother."

Woody Harrelson Matthew McConaughey

Woody Harrelson (L) and Matthew McConaughey (R) said they want to take a DNA test after a family revelation that the two may actually be brothers. (Getty Images)

The 61-year-old’s comments come on the heels of McConaughey sharing the shocking family revelation during a podcast interview. 

Harrelson continued to reveal his side of the story.

"Well, I'll just say there is some veracity to that thought," Harrelson began.

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey embracing

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson will reunite onscreen in "Brother From Another Mother." (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

He noted during a family vacation in Greece that McConaughey’s mother brought up a special connection she may have had with Harrelson’s father.

"We talked to Ma Mac, Matthew's legitimate mother… I mentioned something about regrets… I said, ‘You know, it's odd that my father has no regrets.'"

"I've known Ma Mac a long time, and she goes, ‘I knew your father.'"

woody harrelson's father charles

Woody Harrelson's father was a convicted killer named, Charles Harrelson. He was in jail on state charges and has also been before a grand jury investigating the assassination San Antonio U.S. District Judge John Wood. (Getty Images)

The "Champions" star indicated that the long pause was rather suspicious during the conversation.

"It was the ellipses I found a little troubling or interesting," Harrelson continued. "'I knew your father.'"

Harrelson went on to describe Ma Mac’s "pause" as "filled with innuendo."

Last week, McConaughey, 53, shared his version of the story on Kelly Ripa’s "Let’s Talk Off Camera" podcast with SiriusXM and expressed it may be more difficult for him to accept the results.

"This is what we're on the precipice of now," the "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star said.

"It's a little easier for Wood to say, 'Come on, let's do it,' because what's the skin in it for him?" he jokingly pointed out.

Matthew McConaughey poses with his family Camila in a long dress, his mother Kay and three children on the red carpet

Matthew McConaughey has three children with wife Camila Alves. They married in 2012. (Rick Kern/WireImage)

woody harrelson wife laura daughters deni and makani

Woody Harrelson with his wife Laura Louie, 55, and their daughters Deni, 30, and Makani, 16. The pair, who have been married since 2008, also share daughter Zoe, 26. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

"It's a little harder for me because he's asking me to take the chance to go, 'Wait a minute, you're telling me my dad may not be my dad of 53 years' and believe in it? I got a little more skin in the game."

The father of three admitted he investigated his mother’s past to seek the truth, and shared that Harrelson’s father may have linked up with his mother during McConaughey’s parent’s divorce.

The "True Detective" co-stars have been friends for two decades and starred in their first movie together in 1999’s "EDtv."

McConaughey and Harrelson are slated to reunite onscreen in a new series titled, "Brother From Another Mother," which McConaughey described as "a series about our families that's based on truth."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

