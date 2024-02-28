'Wonder Woman' actress Lynda Carter channels grief of losing her 'great love' into emotional new song

It's been just over three years since Lynda Carter's husband, Robert Altman, passed away from a rare form of leukemia. The original "Wonder Woman" is still navigating her grief, and finding new ways to honor her late love.

While she's best known for her time on the small screen, Carter is also a singer, and has written a new song as a tribute to Altman.

"The soul of the song is about how you miss a person so much, because they're such a presence in your life that it's almost impossible to imagine that you won't physically see them again in this life," she told People magazine.

"You wonder, 'How can I communicate with you? Where are you? You didn't just die — there's too much of you left on this earth, too many people that love you.'"

On Valentine's Day, Carter announced her new single, "Letters from Earth," on her social media.

"I've been singing for over 50 years," she told the outlet. "I started singing in clubs when I was 14, and was writing music before I became an actor."

To this day, she has a hard time resolving that Altman isn't just off somewhere else.

"He was the great love of my life," she prefaced to People. "I think of him every day. There's so much of my day to day where I find myself thinking, 'Oh Robert will know.' Or if I'm on a flight, I still expect him to text to ask, ‘Did you land safely? Was everything alright?’"

"These letters are almost a prayer to your loved one. Hopefully people will relate to it. It's a celebration of love, as much as it is heartbreaking."

Carter married Altman, a video game executive and lawyer, in 1984. The couple shared son James and daughter Jessica together.

"He was this very calm, great, kind of an even-keeled person, and he liked my personality and the things I'd come up with. It was an interesting life together," she said of the couple's nearly three-decade relationship. "We did fun things and we laughed and laughed. We had children, wonderful friends. We went through some serious things but life was an adventure with him."

Carter admits it's difficult not having her partner with whom she can do activities: "We were always traveling and doing fun things, and then when you're alone, you have to do everything alone. And that's no fun."

"Of course I've got some very good girlfriends. And the children are wonderful. They also had a wonderful relationship with him, and we talk about him all the time."

"The memory of them keeps your love alive. But it's still a mystery when you look up to the sky and wonder, 'Where did you go?'"