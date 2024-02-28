Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

'Wonder Woman' actress Lynda Carter channels grief of losing her 'great love' into emotional new song

Lynda Carter's husband died from a rare form of cancer

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
What Lynda Carter Thinks of the New 'Wonder Woman' Movie Video

What Lynda Carter Thinks of the New 'Wonder Woman' Movie

TV's "Wonder Woman" has high hopes for the upcoming film adaptation starring Gal Gadot. Learn why in our exclusive interview above, then stay tuned for Carter's thoughts on STILL being recognized as Wonder Woman after all these years.

It's been just over three years since Lynda Carter's husband, Robert Altman, passed away from a rare form of leukemia. The original "Wonder Woman" is still navigating her grief, and finding new ways to honor her late love.

While she's best known for her time on the small screen, Carter is also a singer, and has written a new song as a tribute to Altman. 

"The soul of the song is about how you miss a person so much, because they're such a presence in your life that it's almost impossible to imagine that you won't physically see them again in this life," she told People magazine.

"You wonder, 'How can I communicate with you? Where are you? You didn't just die — there's too much of you left on this earth, too many people that love you.'"

‘WONDER WOMAN' STAR LYNDA CARTER SPEAKS OUT ON HUSBAND ROBERT A. ALTMAN'S DEATH: 'HE IS THE LOVE OF MY LIFE'

Lynda Carter as "Wonder Woman" in her costume and crown split Lynda Carter leans into husband Robert Altman

"Wonder Woman" actress Lynda Carter has written a song in honor of her late husband. (Getty Images)

On Valentine's Day, Carter announced her new single, "Letters from Earth," on her social media.

"I've been singing for over 50 years," she told the outlet. "I started singing in clubs when I was 14, and was writing music before I became an actor."

To this day, she has a hard time resolving that Altman isn't just off somewhere else. 

"He was the great love of my life," she prefaced to People. "I think of him every day. There's so much of my day to day where I find myself thinking, 'Oh Robert will know.' Or if I'm on a flight, I still expect him to text to ask, ‘Did you land safely? Was everything alright?’"

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM

"These letters are almost a prayer to your loved one. Hopefully people will relate to it. It's a celebration of love, as much as it is heartbreaking."

Carter married Altman, a video game executive and lawyer, in 1984. The couple shared son James and daughter Jessica together. 

Lynda Carter kisses her husband Robert Altman on the cheek split Robert Altman stands behind Lynda Carter on the carpet at the same event

Lynda Carter married her second husband, Robert Altman, in 1984. The couple shared two children together. (Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"He was this very calm, great, kind of an even-keeled person, and he liked my personality and the things I'd come up with. It was an interesting life together," she said of the couple's nearly three-decade relationship. "We did fun things and we laughed and laughed. We had children, wonderful friends. We went through some serious things but life was an adventure with him."

Lynda Carter smiles on the Hollywood Walk of fame in a black dress surrounded by her husband Robert in a grey suit and red tie and daughter Jessica in a black dress and son James in a blue suit

Lynda Carter was supported by her husband and children at the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Carter admits it's difficult not having her partner with whom she can do activities: "We were always traveling and doing fun things, and then when you're alone, you have to do everything alone. And that's no fun."

"Of course I've got some very good girlfriends. And the children are wonderful. They also had a wonderful relationship with him, and we talk about him all the time."

Robert Altman in a tuxedo looks lovingly at his wife Lynda Carter in a black dress

Lynda Carter's husband Robert Altman died from a rare form of leukemia in Feb. 2021. (MOLLY RILEY/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The memory of them keeps your love alive. But it's still a mystery when you look up to the sky and wonder, 'Where did you go?'"

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending