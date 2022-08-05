Expand / Collapse search
Will Smith
Published

Willow Smith talks father Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars: 'Humanness sometimes isn’t accepted'

The 'Meet Me At Our Spot' singer spoke about her father, saying the situation didn't 'rock' her as much as other things do

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Being the product of two wildly successful entertainers constantly scrutinized in the media doesn't phase Willow Smith.

Born to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow has known fame her entire life.

The "Meet Me At Our Spot" singer is an outspoken musician in her own right, along with her older brother, Jaden Smith.

In March, her father stormed the Oscars stage after taking issue with a joke comedian Chris Rock cracked at Jada's expense. Will slapped the comedian, walked back to his seat and yelled, "Keep my wife's name out your f----- mouth." 

JADA PINKETT SMITH HOPES WILL SMITH, CHRIS ROCK CAN 'RECONCILE' AFTER OSCARS SLAP: 'AN OPPORTUNITY TO HEAL'

Will Smith took issue with Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. It led to Will slapping Chris.

The Smith family and Rock have mostly stayed mum since the incident, offering short comments or telling brief jokes.

Rock is reportedly not interested in exchanging pleasantries with Smith.

In a new interview with Billboard, Willow says that the infamous slap didn't "rock me as much as my own internal demons."

Willow was quick to defend her father.

"I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness," the 21-year-old said.

Will Smith, seen after winning the Oscar for Best Actor and after he slapped Chris Rock. He is pictured with his wife Jada and three children: Willow, Jayden, and Trey (from left to right).

"Because of the position that we’re in, our humanness sometimes isn’t accepted, and we’re expected to act in a way that isn’t conducive to a healthy human life and isn’t conducive to being honest."

Her words mirror those of her father, who recently shared in a video his own reflections on what happened. 

"I can say to all of you there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment," the "Men In Black" star said. "There's no part of me that thinks that's the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults."

Willow Smith defended her father in an interview about the criticism he has faced since slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

One of Smith's sons seemingly posted his opinion of the slap, taking to Twitter hours after it happened.

"I hate when I let people down," Smith noted in his apology video, 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

