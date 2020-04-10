Willow Smith, 19, opens up about how marijuana affected her and why she stopped

Willow Smith got candid about her marijuana use and why she decided to cut back.

In a new episode of "Red Table Talk," which she co-hosts with her mother Jada Pinkett Smith and her grandmother Adrienne Banfield Jones, Willow spoke openly about how smoking affected her life.

“When I stopped smoking it was a really big eye-opener,” she said. “There are so many people that I called friends in my life who just kind of like [drifted away]. It really made me think like, ‘This is really interesting.’”

Willow said she's been marijuana-free for three months after her use became "excessive." Now that she's cut back, the 19-year-old admitted she's more focused and productive.

“And I know this sounds cheesy but around the time I stopped smoking, I started doing a lot of yoga and I just excelled because I was putting all of my energy into that, I wasn’t doing anything else,” she said. “And I was like, ‘Wow, what if I was doing this with everything?’ And then it really made me think, ‘What have I been missing? What have I been not putting my all into or not putting all of my brainpower into?’”

Jada said she was thankful her daughter changed her habits because she noticed the difference. "As your mother, I could see the effects of it that you couldn’t," she said.

Willow said that during self-reflection, she realized she was smoking out of boredom and encouraged others listening to figure out where their desire to smoke originates from.

“Just really think about what is the first thought in your head before you smoke. What is your first thought? And if that’s a thought of stress or using it as a crutch in any way, try to think about that,” Willow explained. “And if that comes from a negative place, examine that, because if it comes from a negative place, that could snowball.”

She added: “Just think about what are some other things that you could utilize that aren’t physically or mentally dampening.”

"Red Table Talk" is available to watch on Facebook.