Willie Nelson set to publish book with sister Bobbie about life in music

Willie Nelson and his sister, Bobbie, are releasing a book on Sept. 15 about their time as bandmates and stories about their life together.

The book, “Me and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of the Family Band,” will have alternating chapters from the siblings as they discuss their music career in their band, Willie Nelson and Family.

According to a press release, the book is “a heartfelt memoir of the lifelong bond between Willie and his only sibling Bobbie, who tells her own incredible story here for the first time.”

“After being abandoned by their parents as very young children and becoming each other’s abiding relationship for over eight decades, this dual memoir, told in alternating chapters, weaves together Willie and Bobbie’s journeys as they experienced them both side-by-side and apart, with powerful, emotional never-before-told recollections from their personal lives and careers,” the press release continued.

Nelson, 87, and his sister, Bobbie, 89, are following up “Me and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of the Family Band” with a picture book titled, “Sister, Brother, Family: Our Childhood in Music.” The latter publication will be released in 2021.

The announcement of Nelson and Bobbie’s memoir is on the heels of another notable country singer, Dolly Parton, doing a book about never-before-heard stories of her life in music.