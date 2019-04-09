William H. Macy spotted in public for first time after Felicity Huffman's guilty plea

"Shameless" star William H. Macy was straight-faced as he hopped on his motorcycle Monday — just as his wife, Felicity Huffman, agreed to plead guilty in the college admission cheating scam and announced that she had "deep regret" and "shame" over what she had done.

The 69-year-old actor was spotted wearing dark pants, a white button-down shirt and shades as he walked outside of Los Angeles' Century City Mall after his wife released an apology, according to People. Paparazzi images, which were obtained by the magazine, show Macy traveling through a parking garage before speeding off on his bike Monday afternoon.

Before hitting the road, Macy covered up in a brown jacket, riding gloves and a white helmet.

Many social media users were quick to speculate about his state of mind at that moment.

"He looks stressed," one Twitter user observed.

"Please be kind," another pleaded.

"He doesn’t seem warm and fuzzy. Prob doesn’t really phase him about her sitch. Sadly," a third user claimed.

The Department of Justice revealed on Monday that Huffman was one of 11 defendants, who was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud and agreed to plead guilty pursuant to plea agreements.

Huffman was accused of paying $15,000 disguised as a charitable donation so her daughter could take part in an apparently rigged college entrance exam. Court documents stated that a cooperating witness met with Huffman and Macy at their Los Angeles home and explained to them that he "controlled" a testing center and could have someone secretly alter her daughter's answers. The person told investigators the couple agreed to the plan. Macy has not been charged in the alleged scheme.

In an emotional — and lengthy — statement on Monday, Huffman expressed regret over her actions.

"I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly," she said, in part.

Though Macy was never charged in the nationwide scandal, many fans have still criticized him — while digging up some of his past comments.

His responses to a series of random questions asked during an interview with Men's Journal began to resurface in early March.

During the interview, Macy was asked to share the "best advice" he's ever received.

"Never lie. It’s the cheapest way to go. Lies cost you a lot, and they’re never worth what they cost," Macy told Men's Journal at the time.

