Selma Blair slams Lori Loughlin's alleged college admissions scam with Photoshopped image of her son

Selma Blair stayed silent days after learning dozens were charged — including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman — in an elite college admissions scheme last week. But the “Cruel Intentions” star couldn't help but poke fun at the ordeal over the weekend, using her 7-year-old son Arthur as inspiration.

In a sarcastic Instagram post on Sunday, Blair Photoshopped her son to appear as if he was sitting at the front of a men's rowing team.

"Stoked to have just finished Arthur’s college #admissions papers," Blair quipped in the post, adding that she "stole" the idea from a producer Liz Astrof.

FELICITY HUFFMAN, LORI LOUGHLIN MOCKED BY FELLOW CELEBRITIES OVER COLLEGE ADMISSIONS CHEATING SCANDAL

"And also, doesn’t Arthur look like #marykateolsen . #therow. Get it? Ha. 💛. I always see it," she continued.

Blair is among the dozens of celebrities who have mocked those involved in the scam, which authorities said involved dozens of parents bribing insiders to get specific children into top schools. In the post, Blair is targeting Loughlin, in particular.

LORI LOUGHLIN, FELICITY HUFFMAN'S MUG SHOTS: WHY WON'T THEY BE RELEASED?

The former "Full House" star surrendered Wednesday to face charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, according to a criminal complaint. Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli were both indicted in the case and were each released on $1 million bond. They were accused of forking over $500,000 to ensure their two daughters, Isabella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, would get accepted into the University of Southern California as crew team recruits — despite allegedly never having actually participated in the sport.

Blair's post has prompted dozens of comments, many calling the star's spin on the scandal "brilliant."

"Omg you are too funny!!!!" one Instagram user exclaimed.

"Love this! 💕😂 Good for you...life is too short not to laugh! You are an inspiration!" another agreed.

"You are a trip," a third commented.

The 46-year-old actress, who recently revealed her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis, preemptively apologized to anyone who may be offended by the post.

"I do anything to laugh. It is probably inappropriate usually. But damn, I gotta busy put a belly laugh a few times a day. And I am sorry to anyone I offend in Advance right now. I might laugh. At worst things," Blair admitted.

In total, 50 people — including more than 30 parents and nine coaches — were charged Tuesday in the scheme, authorities said.