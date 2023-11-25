Will Smith kisses Jada Pinkett Smith's forehead in cozy holiday snap: 'Best Thanksgiving Ever!'

Will Smith posed affectionately with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith as they celebrated Thanksgiving with their family.

On Friday, the 55-year-old actor shared a slideshow of black and white photos after celebrating the holiday with the 52-year-old actress, their children and their mothers Caroline Bright and Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

In one image, Smith was seen kissing Pinkett Smith on the forehead as she smiled and closed her eyes while the two wrapped their arms around each other's waists.

"Best Thanksgiving Ever! (That’s Mom-Mom with her 9 grandkids!!)," the "King Richard" star wrote in the caption, tagging photographer Alan Silfen.

The couple's son Jaden, 25, and daughter Willow, 23 were featured in the Thanksgiving photo shoot as well as Smith's son Trey, 31, whom he shares with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

Zampino, who was married to Smith from 1992 to 1995, was also seen taking part in the festivities. She and Pinkett Smith beamed as they posed with Smith and their children in one snap. In another photo, Zampino and Smith posed with their arms around Trey.

Smith and Pinkett Smith's cozy holiday celebration comes after the former "Red Table Talk" host revealed that they had been separated for 7 years.

"We live separately," Pinkett Smith admitted in an interview with Hoda Kotb for the "Today" show while promoting her book, "Worthy" last month.

"I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. And I just haven't been able to break that promise," she said.

Pinkett Smith shared that the pair, who wed in 1997, split in 2016. The "Matrix Revolutions" actress said she and Smith "were just exhausted with trying" to stay together. "I think we were both kind of just still, stuck in our fantasy, of what we thought the other person should be."

The Maryland native suggested that "not being ready" to discuss the split publicly, as well as "still trying to figure out between the two of us, how to be in partnership" were reasons to harbor the secret. They even kept it quiet through a period of intense scrutiny, when the actress was accused of cheating on Smith with family friend August Alsina . In 2021, Pinkett Smith reluctantly confirmed her relationship with Alsina in a conversation with Smith on "Red Table Talk."

"I got into a different kind of ‘entanglement' with August," the actress revealed, while also admitting she and Smith were separated at the time. She further clarified, "It was a relationship, absolutely."

The couple's relationship is complicated, and Pinkett Smith said that they are "still figuring it out."

"We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us," she said.

After the news of their separation broke, Smith made light of the media frenzy with a humorous post that he shared on Instagram.

The "Fresh Prince of Bel Air" alum posted a clip of himself on a ship in which he was seen lying down below deck, bundled up and seemingly at ease with his arms crossed and eyes shut.

"Fun fact about me," a voice is heard saying over the video. "I can take a nap almost anywhere."

The caption for the post also read, "Notifications off" with a smiling face. Pinkett Smith responded to the video with laughing emojis.

The Oscar winner later shared his reaction to "Worthy" in an email sent to The New York Times. The actor admitted that the book woke him up, noting the actress had "lived a life more on the edge than he’d realized, and she is more resilient, clever and compassionate than he’d understood."

"When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties," Smith wrote.

Earlier this month, Pinkett Smith revealed that the two planned to take legal action against an alleged former associate who claimed that Smith had a sexual relationship with actor Duane Martin, calling the rumors "ridiculous."