Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith kisses Jada Pinkett Smith's forehead in cozy holiday snap: 'Best Thanksgiving Ever!'

Pinkett Smith revealed last month that she and Smith have been separated for seven years

By Ashley Hume Fox News
Published
close
Fox Nation’s new special ‘Who is Will Smith?’ reflects on the actors memorable life and career Video

Fox Nation’s new special ‘Who is Will Smith?’ reflects on the actors memorable life and career

Fox Nation host Kacie McDonnell Hosmer breaks down Will Smith’s historic acting and music career, while detailing the impact of the Oscars ‘slap heard around the world.’

Will Smith posed affectionately with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith as they celebrated Thanksgiving with their family.

On Friday, the 55-year-old actor shared a slideshow of black and white photos after celebrating the holiday with the 52-year-old actress, their children and their mothers Caroline Bright and Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

In one image, Smith was seen kissing Pinkett Smith on the forehead as she smiled and closed her eyes while the two wrapped their arms around each other's waists.

"Best Thanksgiving Ever! (That’s Mom-Mom with her 9 grandkids!!)," the "King Richard" star wrote in the caption, tagging photographer Alan Silfen.

will smith jada pinkett smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith cozied up in a photo from their Thanksgiving celebration.  (Getty)

The couple's son Jaden, 25, and daughter Willow, 23 were featured in the Thanksgiving photo shoot as well as Smith's son Trey, 31, whom he shares with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino. 

WILL SMITH BREAKS SILENCE ON JADA PINKETT SMITH’S MEMOIR: ‘EMOTIONAL BLINDNESS SETS IN’

Zampino, who was married to Smith from 1992 to 1995, was also seen taking part in the festivities. She and Pinkett Smith beamed as they posed with Smith and their children in one snap. In another photo, Zampino and Smith posed with their arms around Trey.

Smith and Pinkett Smith's cozy holiday celebration comes after the former "Red Table Talk" host revealed that they had been separated for 7 years. 

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"We live separately," Pinkett Smith admitted in an interview with Hoda Kotb for the "Today" show while promoting her book, "Worthy" last month.

"I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. And I just haven't been able to break that promise," she said. 

Pinkett Smith shared that the pair, who wed in 1997, split in 2016. The "Matrix Revolutions" actress said she and Smith "were just exhausted with trying" to stay together. "I think we were both kind of just still, stuck in our fantasy, of what we thought the other person should be."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The Maryland native suggested that "not being ready" to discuss the split publicly, as well as "still trying to figure out between the two of us, how to be in partnership" were reasons to harbor the secret. They even kept it quiet through a period of intense scrutiny, when the actress was accused of cheating on Smith with family friend August Alsina. In 2021, Pinkett Smith reluctantly confirmed her relationship with Alsina in a conversation with Smith on "Red Table Talk."

Will Smith looks slightly up on the carpet at the Oscars with Jada Pinkett Smith smiling next to him in a green gown

The two celebrated the holiday together with their family after Pinkett Smith revealed that they had been separated for 7 years. (ABC via Getty Images)

"I got into a different kind of ‘entanglement' with August," the actress revealed, while also admitting she and Smith were separated at the time. She further clarified, "It was a relationship, absolutely."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The couple's relationship is complicated, and Pinkett Smith said that they are "still figuring it out."

"We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us," she said.

After the news of their separation broke, Smith made light of the media frenzy with a humorous post that he shared on Instagram.

The "Fresh Prince of Bel Air" alum posted a clip of himself on a ship in which he was seen lying down below deck, bundled up and seemingly at ease with his arms crossed and eyes shut.

"Fun fact about me," a voice is heard saying over the video. "I can take a nap almost anywhere."

The two were married in 1997 and share two children together.  (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The caption for the post also read, "Notifications off" with a smiling face. Pinkett Smith responded to the video with laughing emojis.

The Oscar winner later shared his reaction to "Worthy" in an email sent to The New York Times. The actor admitted that the book woke him up, noting the actress had "lived a life more on the edge than he’d realized, and she is more resilient, clever and compassionate than he’d understood."

"When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties," Smith wrote.

Earlier this month, Pinkett Smith revealed that the two planned to take legal action against an alleged former associate who claimed that Smith had a sexual relationship with actor Duane Martin, calling the rumors "ridiculous."

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

Trending