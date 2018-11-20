Whoopi Goldberg says Trump doesn't 'give a damn about the people in California'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg wants President Trump to simply "shut up" when it comes to the deadly California wildfires.

On Monday, Goldberg and her fellow co-hosts discussed the president's recent visit to California, during which he said, “I was with the president of Finland and he said, 'We’re a forest nation.' He called it a forest nation. And they spend a lot of time on raking and cleaning and doing things, and they don’t have any problem, and when it is, it’s a very small problem.”

The ABC host was quick to call out Trump's California and Finland comparison, saying, "Finland has a very different atmosphere. They get rain periodically. California, it doesn’t rain much so raking really isn’t going to help. You know, just being realistic. And the Finnish president said he never suggested raking, you know," she continued.

"I don’t know why the new guy just won’t acknowledge that if you don’t have any rain, raking everything out is fine, but if everything’s is dry someone drops a cigarette or someone lights the fire or, you know, some spark happens, stuff’s going to burn," Goldberg said. "Raking it is not going to really help. So I would like him to stop with this raking stuff."

Joy Behar, who recently spoke out about her former relationship with Trump prior to his presidency, added to the panel discussion and asked, “When did he become an expert on forest fires? Who is he, Smokey the Bear all of a sudden?”

"View" co-host Sunn Hostin then called the president's statements "embarrassing" and explained that her Finnish friends are "having such a ball" with Trump's remarks.

"There are memes online with them vacuuming the forest. My friend is sending me all this stuff but in a sense, we’ve almost become the laughing stock in so many places," Hostin explained. “And it’s just so embarrassing because if you know anything about Finland, it rains like half the year. It’s really cold.”

"You can't rationalize crazy talk," Meghan McCain chimed in, adding that she refused to have an "irrational conversation" about Trump's comments.

Goldberg then said, “What I need him to do is shut up. And I try not to be, you know, I try not to be too rude, but you know what, people lost their lives. Families lost their homes. This is not a joke. Raking? I’m sorry. Raking is not funny to people in California. This is not cute, you know, this idea. And if you don’t know this, if you really don’t know this, man, everybody needs to start rethinking what you’re saying and how you’re saying it because you sure don’t give a damn about the people in California.”

Behar interrupted to add that while the president was on his wildfire site visit, he accidentally called the California town "Pleasure" as opposed to Paradise.

“I just want him to stop talking in California. People are dying. People died," Goldberg said, getting the final word in on the topic. "People lost everything. Listen, if you’re not going to help, stay home.”