'Wheel of Fortune' contestant unaware he gave wrong answer, celebrates win until Pat Sajak steps in

The " Wheel of Fortune " contestants have been on a roll this past week.

During the May 27 episode of the popular game show, a contestant was quick to celebrate his answer before longtime host Pat Sajak had a chance to step in and reveal the guess was actually incorrect.

A contestant named Rufus tried to solve the puzzle in the "Phrase" category by guessing, "Don’t look away."

Immediately after his guess, the other contestants, the crowd and even Vanna White clapped and celebrated his "win" before Sajak said, "No, no, no, no, no!"

"It’s not correct," Sajak said. The correct answer was actually, "Can’t look away."

"Everybody’s congratulating everybody, and we get to keep the money!" Sajak joked.

The flub comes days after things got X-rated on the family-friendly game show when a contestant named Tavaris misidentified a popular phrase.

The board read: _ _ _ _ /I _ /T _ E /B _ _ T!

Tavaris took a look at the game board, quickly buzzing in that he had the answer.

"Right in the butt," he said with confidence, while the audience collectively chuckled at the moment.

"What?" a fellow contestant said. The camera then panned to Tavaris, who looked like a deer in headlights.

"No," Sajak said, definitively. The correct answer was "T H I S / I S / T H E / B E S T !"

After more than four decades as host, Sajak’s final episode will air on Friday, June 7, according to Deadline. The farewell episode was taped in April.

In June 2023, Sajak announced he was exiting the show .

"Well, the time has come," Sajak wrote in a statement. "I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)."

In September 2022, Sajak surpassed Bob Barker, former host of "The Price Is Right," as the longest-running host of any game show, having led the show for 40 years.

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.