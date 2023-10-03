‘Wheel of Fortune’ co-host Vanna White sparks concern from fans as she misses taping: ‘Who is this filling in’

Longtime co-host of "Wheel of Fortune," Vanna White, was noticeably absent from the beloved game show, Monday.

White, 66, skipped out on a day of taping "Wheel of Fortune" due to an illness. Pat Sajak gave the audience a health update on how his co-host was feeling.

"I can’t even find my mark without her," Sajak said. "You’ll notice Vanna is not here, and I have to say that Ms. White has tested positive for COVID. That’s the bad news."

"The good news is I talked to her just a little while ago, and she feels fine. She has a little sniffle, but she tested positive and that’s the way it goes. So, she will not be here with us this week."

White’s absence falls during the game show’s annual Teacher’s Week, airing from Oct. 2-6.

The "Wheel of Fortune" audience saw White replaced with the 2023 California Teacher of the Year, Bridgette Donald-Blue.

Fans appeared confused, as White was missing from the game show.

"Who is this filling in for Vanna, and why?" one comment read on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another comment read, "Where the hell is Vanna White?!?!"

"vanna white MIA," other fans noticed.

While others missed Sajak’s announcement of his co-host’s absence, others wished White a speedy recovery.

"Wow, this is my first time seeing Pat Sajak without Vanna White. Get better soon Vanna."

In August, Fox News Digital was informed of White’s temporary absence.

While White was sick during the show's Teachers Week, the taping of the episodes could not be rescheduled due to the academic school year starting.

In sticking to the theme of the episodes, Donald-Blue filled in for White while she recovered from COVID-19.

White's absences marked the first time she had missed an episode in 30 years. In her 41-year reign on the show, she has been absent from "Wheel of Fortune" a total of three times.

Her missed appearance comes after Sajak's retirement announcement and his final season on the game show. "Wheel of Fortune" has since named Ryan Seacrest as his successor.

White extended her contract with "Wheel of Fortune" for two years as longtime host Sajak prepares to leave in 2024.

She signed a two-year contract extension as co-host of the popular game show through the 2025-26 season. Seacrest will take over for Sajak in fall 2024, according to a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

Terms of White's new contract were not disclosed.

Sajak announced his retirement from "Wheel" in June after hosting since 1981. The program first premiered in 1975 with Chuck Woolery and Susan Stafford.