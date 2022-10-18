Wendy Williams leaves wellness facility, feeling 'better than ever'

Wendy Williams has left a wellness facility and told fans this week she is feeling "better than ever."

"We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August," her publicist Shawn Zanotti told Fox News Digital. "Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects."

Zanotti passed along a message from Williams saying, "Thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers, I am back and better than ever."

‘THE WENDY WILLIAMS SHOW’ OFFICIALLY ENDING ON FRIDAY

In September, Zanotti said that Williams was "taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with ‘The Wendy Experience' podcast. Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time."

Williams’ talk show officially ended in June after the host had taken a several-month hiatus due to her ongoing health issues, which include Graves’ disease, lymphedema and vertigo.

It had been on the air since 2008.

The show had mainly been guest-hosted by Sherri Shepherd, who inherited her time slot last summer, since September 2021 when Williams took a leave of absence.

Shepherd now hosts "Sherri" on weekdays.

"We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery," producer and distributor Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said at the time. They also expressed their "great love and affinity for Wendy" and admiration for her success.

In March, Williams told "Good Morning America" she planned to come back to the show.

"My partners with the show, everybody's ready. Give me about three months. There are private things that I have to deal with, and then I'll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing," she said. "This is what I would love to say to my Wendy watchers: Keep watching, because I'm going to be back on the Wendy show bigger and brighter than ever."