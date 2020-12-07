Expand / Collapse search
Wendy Williams
Published

Wendy Williams announces death of mother, Shirley Williams

The talk show host fought back tears while making the announcement

By Julius Young | Fox News
Wendy Williams’ mother, Shirley Williams, has died.

The daytime talk show host revealed the heartbreaking news during her Monday episode of “The Wendy Williams Show,” adding that Mrs. Williams had gone “beautifully and peacefully.”

"My mom passed away many, many, many, many weeks ago,' the 56-year-old star relayed to her viewers. "You know how you lose track of the day and time? All I know was it was a long time ago. The five of us, my mom, dad, my siblings, the five of us — she will always be here."

Wendy Williams and her parents, Shirley Williams and Thomas Williams Sr., in 2017. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Williams maintained that her mother was “surrounded by love” when she passed away, adding, “she didn’t suffer, not one bit.”

“My mom and I, our relationship became closer and closer once I went away to college, you know,” added the former radio host.

Wendy Williams announced on Monday that her mother, Shirley Williams, had died recently. (Photo by: Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Mrs. Williams has been an occasional guest on the “Wendy” show and the bond between the mother-daughter pair was often felt and discussed.

"Gone is the best mother, the best girlfriend, that a girl could ever have," Williams said through tears. "I feel fortunate that I had her in my life all of my 56 years."

