Wendy Williams announces death of mother, Shirley Williams

Wendy Williams’ mother, Shirley Williams, has died.

The daytime talk show host revealed the heartbreaking news during her Monday episode of “The Wendy Williams Show,” adding that Mrs. Williams had gone “beautifully and peacefully.”

"My mom passed away many, many, many, many weeks ago,' the 56-year-old star relayed to her viewers. "You know how you lose track of the day and time? All I know was it was a long time ago. The five of us, my mom, dad, my siblings, the five of us — she will always be here."

Williams maintained that her mother was “surrounded by love” when she passed away, adding, “she didn’t suffer, not one bit.”

WENDY WILLIAMS ADDRESSES ON-AIR BEHAVIOR AFTER FANS RAISE CONCERNS: 'I TRY TO DO THE BEST THAT I CAN'

“My mom and I, our relationship became closer and closer once I went away to college, you know,” added the former radio host.

5 MOST SHOCKING 'WENDY WILLIAMS SHOW' MOMENTS

Mrs. Williams has been an occasional guest on the “Wendy” show and the bond between the mother-daughter pair was often felt and discussed.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Gone is the best mother, the best girlfriend, that a girl could ever have," Williams said through tears. "I feel fortunate that I had her in my life all of my 56 years."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP