The Weeknd fans think his rumored love Angelina Jolie is subject of new song 'Here We Go… Again'

The Weeknd has fans in a tizzy over one of his new lyrics that may – or may not-- reference Angelina Jolie.

The 31-year-old singer and 46-year-old actress first sparked dating rumors last summer and have been spotted spending time together several times since.

Now, fans think that Jolie may have served as a muse as sorts, as a song from The Weeknd's new album "Dawn FM" makes reference to a "movie star."

On the 16-track album, which was released Friday, is a song called "Here We Go… Again."

"My new girl, she's a movie star / I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell," he sings in the chorus. "But when I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressin' thoughts / 'Cause baby girl, she a movie star."

The song also makes reference to the woman in question wanting to make her "boyfriend" jealous by being seen with another man – though her friend tried to set her up "with somebody more famous."

Finally, a verse from rapper Tyler, The Creator makes reference to a messy divorce – much like that between Jolie and Brad Pitt – insisting they'd get a "prenup" should they ever wed.

Fans caught on to the lyrics and took social media to speculate about whether the song was about Jolie.

"Did the weeknd just talk about angelina jolie in here we go again???" wrote a listener.

"So The Weeknd is really dating Angelina Jolie huh," said another.

Added a third: "Me when #TheWeeknd said ‘baby girl she a movie star’ : Angelina jolie is that u !!!"

Another fan thought that the song "How Do I Make You Love Me?" could also reference the "Eternals" actress when he sings: "How do I make you love me? / How do I make you fall for me? / How do I make you want me / And make it last eternally?"

Others thought they could pick out similar clues in the songs "Starry Eyes" and "I Hear You're Married."

Reps for the stars did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.